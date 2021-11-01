“Christmas Through the Decades” will be the theme for the 2021 Greeneville Christmas Parade set to take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 5, the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership announced in a news release Monday. Participants are encouraged to consider all the decades not just the from this century but also from the previous centuries for their themes.
The parade will be staged on Bohannon Street, turning left on North Main Street. It will then travel through the downtown area on South Main, proceeding to West Main and dispersing on o Carson and West Main streets at the intersection in front of Crescent School. Parents should make arrangements to pick up children riding floats in the vacant parking lots along West Main or in the staging area on Bohannon after the parade.
Emergency officials have also requested that all personnel driving emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, refrain from sounding their sirens in the parade. This excludes the law enforcement officials at the front of the parade who use their sirens to clear the streets and notify parade viewers that the parade is on its way.
All participants in the parade must fill out a registration form. After participants have submitted their registration forms, they will be given a permit that they must have with them on the day of the parade to enter the staging area where floats and other entries will be lined up. This includes everyone who plans to participate. The deadline for submitting registration forms is noon on Nov. 27.
All entries in the parade, other than elected officials, should enter the staging area from the 11E Bypass on Burns Street. Elected officials should approach the staging area from Austin Street. Non-participating vehicles will not be allowed in the parade area.
All floats will be expected to arrive at the staging area on Bohannon Avenue no later than 12:30 p.m. the day of the parade. Judging will take place at 1 p.m. All other entries should arrive no earlier than 1 p.m.
There will be no entry fee for high school and middle school marching bands, cheer and dance teams, sports teams or groups. Veterans groups and emergency vehicles will also be exempt from an entry fee.
At the request of safety officials, paying entrants will be limited to 100 on a first-come, first-served basis.
Entry fees for the parade are:
- Grand marshal, free
- High school and middle school marching bands, free
- High school and middle school cheer and dance teams, free
- Volunteer emergency vehicles, free
- ROTC, free
- Veterans groups, free
- Dignitaries, free
- Church, civic and school group walkers, $25
- Pageant winners, $25
- Church or civic non-float vehicle, $20
- Individual non-float vehicle, $40
- Commercial non-float vehicle, $50
- Church or civic float, $20
- Commercial float, $50
Those registering must also claim their intention of competing for prizes if they plan to do so. No free entries in the parade will be eligible for prizes. Those who plan to enter the competitive categories should also be prepared to provide individuals to walk in the parade and carry the banners for first-, second- and third-place winners, should their entries win.
Prizes will be awarded in two categories, commercial and non-commercial. Prizes in each category are: $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place.
All participants should be aware that candy and other items must not be thrown from floats and vehicles. Those who wish to distribute these items should have individuals walking the sides of the parade route handing the items to onlookers. Additionally, there will only be one Santa Claus in the parade – the Santa on the fire truck at the end of the procession.
The parade is a collaborative event between the Exchange Club of Greeneville and the Greene County Partnership.
Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership offices, 115 Academy St. For more information, call 423-638-4111 or email chamber@greenecop.com.