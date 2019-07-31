BRISTOL, Va. – Ivan Johnson scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Greeneville Reds secure an 8-7 victory over the Bristol Pirates on Tuesday.
Johnson scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Allan Cerda and then stole third.
Greeneville hit four homers. Tyler Callihan was 3-for-5 with a triple, his third homer of the season and two RBI.
Cerda hit his seventh homer of the season and Raul Juarez hit his sixth homer of the season — both solo shots — while Danny Lantigua hit a two-run homer, his first.
Tanner Cooper (1-0) got the win in relief. In two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, walked two and struck out two.
Matt Gill pitched a hitless, scoreless ninth for his second save. He struck out two.
Bristol’s Samson Abernathy (1-2) pitched the ninth and took the loss. He gave up Johnson’s unearned run, walked one and struck out two.
Fernando Villegas doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Pirates.
The Reds will play at Bristol at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.