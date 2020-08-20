Greeneville High School will begin selling reserved tickets for football Friday evening outside the attendance office. Sales will be limited to individuals who purchased reserved seating last year.
Only 1/3 the number of seats from last year will be available this year, which means that not everyone will be able to get their season tickets renewed.
Purchasers should not expect to sit in the same seats as they did last year. This will only be true of the 2020 football season as seating for the 2021 season will revert back to the arrangement of 2019.
Each reserved seat will be $75 and must be bought in groups of 4, 6 or 9. Using these groupings will help get more people in the reserved section while maintaining social distancing between groups.
To assist with social distancing in the sections, groups have already been laid out and spaces will be assigned based on the layout.
End Zone Parking is available to those from previous years, while reserved spaces behind the stadium will be available for $30 for the entire season.
Tickets must be picked up in person (no mail in orders) and cash or checks will be accepted. Sales will take place Friday (8/21), Monday (8/24), and Tuesday (8/23) from 3-6 p.m. outside the GHS attendance office.
Stay inside your vehicle and someone will assist you with your purchase.
GOLF
Huskies Win County Match
The North Greene boys golf team picked up another win on Tuesday at Graysburg Hills in a four-way match involving the county schools.
Aidan Collier took medalist honors while leading the Huskies with a 34. Ricky Compton shot a 38, Cayden Foulks fired a 40 and Jeshua Crawford had a 41 for North Greene's team score of 153.
Carson Whaley shot a 49 for North Greene and Evan Starnes had a 53.
South Greene shot a 181, led by Daniel Worley with a 39. Isaac Hoese shot a 41, Dustin Crum 49 and Jimmy Roberts 52. Hayden Hartman shot a 55.
Chuckey-Doak turned in a team score of 198 led by Tyler Morrison with a 45. Samuel Riddle shot a 49, Jordan Pruitt 50 and Ethan Smith 54. Kyle Malone shot a 59.
Tilynn Willett shot a 50 for West Greene.
The South Greene girls shot a 114. Rachel Aiken had a 56 and Lindsey Howlett had a 58.
West Greene's Jessica Ford shot a 61.