A collection drive to assist hospitalized veterans has received a boost from a local civic organization.
The Greeneville Lions Club recently donated to the American Legion Post 64 to help with its on-going effort to provide personal hygiene items and underclothing to patients at the Veterans Administration Medical Center at Mountain Home.
“It was a generous donation and will go far in helping us serve this need,” said American Legion member and Post Chaplain Grady Barefield.
The items most needed are new men’s and women’s underclothing, new men’s and women’s pajamas and new personal hygiene items, officials say. These toiletries may include shaving cream, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and other such items, etc.
“Used clothing cannot be accepted,” Barefield said.
“This collection for the veterans is especially important during the holidays, but is an ongoing project of the local American Legion Post,” he added.
Charles McLain, the Veterans Service Officer for Greene County, noted in an earlier Greeneville Sun article about the collection drive that “there are a lot of indigent veterans out there who come to the VA Medical Center with nothing but the clothes on their back. That’s all they have.”
Anyone who would like to contribute to this on-going drive may do so by dropping off the needed items, or financial donations, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the American Legion Post No. 64, located at 101 Longview Drive, just off Snapps Ferry Road, in Greeneville.
Military foot lockers are located inside the front entrance to the post to serve as collection bins.
Once a locker is filled, the items will be taken to Johnson City where they will be presented to the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center at Mountain Home for distribution to veterans at the VA’s hospital and nursing home.