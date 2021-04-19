Nash Armstrong, a Greeneville native who went on to become assistant news director at WVLT in Knoxville, died early Sunday in a single-car crash, WVLT reported. He was 33.
“Nash was an integral part of the newsroom, an outstanding journalist, and most importantly, a dear friend to all fortunate enough to know him,” the station said in its report.
Armstrong worked for the school newspaper at Greeneville High School. He studied at Tusculum College and graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he was editor-in-chief of the Daily Beacon, with a bachelor’s degree in communication, WVLT reported.
Armstrong was an intern at The Greeneville Sun and “one of the very best interns the Sun ever had,” retired editor John Jones Jr. said in an email Monday morning.
“He was not only an excellent young journalist but also was both well liked and much respected by the Sun staff,” Jones said.
After college, Armstrong worked as a freelance reporter for the Knoxville News Sentinel and spent nine months as a producer at WATE in Knoxville before joining WVLT in 2013, the television station reported. Hired as a producer, he was promoted to executive producer and managing editor before being named assistant news director.
WVLT recognized Armstrong as employee of the year in 2020.
“Known as the Swiss army knife of the newsroom, Nash could be counted on to handle and address any circumstance with grace, composure, and compassion,” the WVLT report said. “… Nash took great pride in the privilege of serving East Tennessee and celebrating the accomplishments of his neighbors.”
While at WVLT, the station reproted, Armstrong oversaw the coverage of events including the 2020 presidential election, the 2016 Sevier County wildfires, and coaching changes within UT’s football program, and he was also an integral part of developing the station’s digital platforms.
An avid golfer who grew up near a course in Greene County, Armstrong often represented WVLT at golf tournaments benefiting various community organizations, the station reported.
“He volunteered to work every holiday but always took vacation to watch the Masters Golf Tournament. Professional wrestling was his other guilty pleasure. Nash credited his grandmother for that fascination. He was often accompanied at work by his dog Brady, a rescue Jack Russell terrier,” WVLT reported.
Armstrong also manned the grill newsroom cookouts each July 4, the station reported.
“Nash has been the nucleus of our newsroom for almost a decade. He trained our new employees, was respected by our experienced team and had the heart of a true journalist who wanted to impact his community,” WVLT General Manager Jasmine Hardin said in the station’s report.