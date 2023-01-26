The Arts & Culture Community Service Program of the GFWC of Tennessee Greeneville Woman’s Club hosted a special presentation on the Healing With Flowers organization during the club's Jan. 12 meeting.
Healing With Flowers representatives Patricia Petropoulos, Alice Houser and Beth Nixon demonstrated how to make bows and arrange flowers that are taken to various hospitals, nursing homes and hospice patients. (Petropoulos and Houser are additionally both members of the Greeneville Woman’s Club.)
The trio brought with them several cans for the Woman’s Club members to decorate with flowers.
During the program, Petropoulos mentioned that Healing With Flowers can also use donations of flowers, metal cans and small ribbon for bow making year round. The organization, which started 15 years ago, has made more than 36,000 arrangements.
The woman’s club made a $300 donation to the Healing With Flowers organization.
During the business session, Doris Allen reminded members of upcoming events at Appalachian Auditorium and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
The club members are making a special memorial in memory of Helen Hamstead, a club member who passed away on January 9. She had been a member of GFWC since 1975 and a member of the local club since 2007.
In other community service programs, Education & Libraries reminded members of the Terrific Tuesday after-school program for kids at the Greeneville-Greene County Library. The Jan. 17 theme was "nowflakes, Snow Angels and Snowmen. Houser reminded members of books that are now available at the library for new parents.
Dean of Departments Meredith Stevens asked that members have their hours and money spent for the year should be turned in to her.
Prior to the program and business meeting eight representatives from groups in the community were presented checks for the year.
The next meeting of the local club will be Thursday, Feb. 16, and will be the annual awards celebration during which time members will be recognized for their significant service during the past year.