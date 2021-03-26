Wingate University outlasted Tusculum University 4-3 in South Atlantic Conference men's tennis on Friday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The 13th-ranked Bulldogs (8-1, 7-0 SAC) won the doubles point, but ended up locked in a 2-2 battle with the Pioneers (9-3, 5-2 SAC) before winning two straight singles matches to clinch the victory.
Wingate picked up two wins in doubles to take the team point, with Enrico Giacomini and Edis Nokic teaming for a 6-1 win over Dmitry Bezborodov and Leon Huck at flight two to open doubles play. Tusculum came back as Nemanja Subanovic and Frank Bonacia claimed a 6-1 win at flight one over Roy Stepanov and Matteo Gostoli, but the Bulldogs' Josep Canyadell and Matthew Jones were victorious 6-4 at flight three over Manuel Guedes de Almeida and Kenta Kondou to put Wingate up 1-0.
In singles, Tolunay Sumer beat Subanovic 6-4, 6-4 at flight two to put the Bulldogs up 2-0, but the Pioneers battled back as Kondou defeated Nokic 6-3, 6-3 at flight six and Leon Huck rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 win over Canyadell at flight four to level the score at 2-2.
Stepanov pushed the Bulldogs ahead 3-2 with a 6-2, 6-3 win at flight five over Almeida, and Giacomini came up with the clincher with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 victory over Bezborodov at flight one. Moments later, Bonacia finished off George Barfoot 7-5, 6-4 at flight three to set the final margin.
The Pioneers are slated to host Carson-Newman at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Wingate 5, Tusculum 2
Wingate University rallied after being swept in doubles for a 5-2 victory over Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference women's tennis on Friday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (8-4, 5-2 SAC) earned the team point with three wins in doubles, but the 15th-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-0 SAC) took five of the six singles matches to earn the victory and remain undefeated atop the SAC standings.
In doubles, Emilie Hansen and Amber Lackey started play with a 6-4 win over Camilla Ciaccia and Jessica Ruetten at flight two. Julia Lopez and Paulina Loretz clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 win over Georgina Wood and Flaminia Guidantoni 6-2 at flight three, and Annie McCullough teamed with Caitlin McCullough to give the Pioneers the sweep with a 6-3 win at flight one over Elena Bompieri and Elena Gunfaus.
Tusculum's lead expanded to 2-0 as Caitlin McCullough recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Wood at flight four, but from there it was all Wingate. Ciaccia defeated Lopez 6-3, 6-0 at flight two and Riann Hsu beat Rory Church 6-2, 6-1 at flight six to tie the match at 2-2, and Gunfaus downed Hansen 6-3, 6-1 to push the Bulldogs ahead 3-2.
Guidantoni delivered the clinching point as she defeated Loretz 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) at flight five, and Bompieri closed out the contest by defeating Annie McCullough 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at flight one.
The Pioneers are slated to host Carson-Newman at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S SOCCER
Carson-Newman 3
Tusculum 0
JEFFERSON CITY — Three second-half goals propelled Carson-Newman University to a 3-0 victory over Tusculum University in the first leg of a South Atlantic Conference men's soccer home-and-home series Friday afternoon at McCown Field.
Matheus Maia, Yannick Kranz and Benjamin Stein scored after intermission for the Eagles (4-1-1, 3-1-0 SAC), who outshot the Pioneers 23-6 in the match and 15-3 in the second half.
Bram Kaarsgaren made four saves to earn his third straight shutout and fourth of the season for the Eagles.
Tusculum will host Carson-Newman at 5 p.m. Monday.
BASEBALL
Pioneers In Poll
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers have climbed five spots to 17th in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II Poll.
TU (17-4, 13-3 South Atlantic Conference) received 163 total points and is one of two SAC teams listed in this week’s NCBWA Top-25 along with No. 21 Catawba.
The Pioneers won their fourth SAC series of the season by winning three of four games at Lincoln Memorial. TU’s 17-4 record matches the best start of a year through 21 games with the 2012 club that swept the SAC regular season and tournament crowns and finished third at the NCAA II Southeast Regional.
Angelo State holds the top spot in the land once again with 470 points and 16 first place votes.
The Pioneers were also ranked third in this week’s NCBWA Southeast Region Poll.
The Pioneers will host Newberry in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday.