GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tusculum University men's bowler Tyler Moore and women's bowler Jordan Mundt have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the Intercollegiate Singles Championships being held at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex.
Moore finished ninth in Tuesday’s qualifying round and won his initial elimination match in the afternoon to move onto Wednesday’s second round in the ISC national championship bracket.
Moore, a junior from Lebanon, Tennessee, bowled a six-game total 1,170 pinfall to gain the ninth seed, missing the top-eight and a first-round bye by a single pin.
He was paired against Ryan Taylor of Pikeville and defeated him 590-579 in the single-elimination, three-game total pinfall match. With the victory, Moore moves onto Wednesday’s second round match again No. 8 seed Joshua Imhoff (Oklahoma Christian). The winner of that match will move onto Wednesday’s quarterfinal against the either top-seeded Alec Kepilinger (Wichita State) and No. 17 Cory Hersha (Indiana Tech).
In Tuesday’s qualifying round, Moore bowled a 192 in his first game, but followed with a 167 in his second. He bounced back with games of 203 and 223, followed by 171 in his fifth game and finished with 214 in his final outing of the round.
Keplinger earned the top-seed with his six-game total 1,318 while Peter Vergos (Calumet College of St. Joseph) was second with 1,308. The St. Ambrose pair of Jordan Monnens and Zack Denton are third and fourth with scores of 1,273 and 1,238, respectively. Andrew Gross (Wisconsin-Whitewater) is the No. 4 seed with 1,188, followed by Conner Novak (Notre Dame College), Jake Toelke (Thomas Moore) and Imhoff who all earned byes, finishing in the top-eight.
Mundt finished tied for third in the qualifying round.
Mundt, a freshman from Arlington, bowled a six-game pinfall total of 1,227 to advance to Wednesday’s ISC national championship bracket. She receives a bye into the second round and will be the No. 4 seed and will face No. 13 seed Cassidy Courey of Mount Mercy University on Wednesday in the second round. Each match in the championship bracket is single-elimination and three-game total pinfall.
In Tuesday’s qualifying round, Mundt opened with a 193 in her first game and a 208 in her second. She posted a 179 total before tallying three straight 200-plus scores of 217, 222 and 208. In her final game of the qualifying round, she bowled five consecutive strikes to complete her day one action.
Joining Mundt in the top-eight is Mabel Cummins (Vanderbilt) who bowled the best total of the day with 1,270 pins including 259 in her final game to claim the top-seed in the championship bracket. Madison Janack of Wichita State is second with 1,268 while Mundt and Katie Robb of Delaware State tying for third place with 1,227.
Tying for fifth were Ayre Nur Jehan Aminuddin (Mount Mercy) and Patricia Rosales (Prairie View A&M) with 1,181. Dakota Faichnie (Stephen F. Austin) is seventh with 1,175, while Maryssa Carey (Indiana Tech is the No. 8 seed with 1,161.
If Mundt advances, she will face the winner of the match between Aminuddin and No. 12-seed Anna Olaya in the quarterfinal round, followed by the semifinal and championship matches on Wednesday.