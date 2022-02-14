BLUFF CITY — Of the 14 possible weight classes, only one in next week’s Class A Sectional won’t feature a Greeneville wrestler.
The Greene Devils had 13 qualify after Saturday’s Region 1-A individual championships at Sullivan East, with eight of those taking home gold medals.
Carson Dupill (106), LeAndre Dabney (113), Cooper Johnson (120), Malik Harris (132), Hunter Mason (145), Colin Dupill (152), Kodiak Cannedy (170) and Zac Chrisman (220) each won a Region 1-A championship in their respective weight classes.
Charles Dabney (138) and Noah Murray (160) both reached the championship bout and finished runner-up. Ross Cornelius (195) and John Chapman (285) each placed third, with Angus Herrell (182) earning a fourth-place finish.
West Greene will send six of its wrestlers to sectionals, led by a runner-up finish from Roger Marshall (195) and a third-place finish from Hunter Gregg (182). Drew Pursley (106), Asheton Shelton (126), Sean Neff (132) and Zachary Carroll (285) all placed fourth.
Four Chuckey-Doak wrestlers will go to sectionals, as Jayce Hall (106) placed third to lead the way. Chase Morgan (152), Jacob Ferguson (170) and Vincent Sanocki (195) all finished fourth.
All 23 will participate in the Class A Sectionals on Saturday at Halls High School. The top four wrestlers from each weight class at sectionals advance to the TSSAA individual state championships on Feb. 24-26 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park.
106
Carson Dupill (39-8) placed 1st, Jayce Hall (1-1) 3rd, Drew Pursley (4-8) 4th.
Semifinal — Dupill won by fall over Hall, 0:12
Semifinal — Aidan Smith (Tennessee, 17-17) won by fall over Pursley, 0:22
3rd Place Match — Hall won by fall over Pursley, 3:54
1st Place Match — Dupill won by fall over Smith, 1:02
113
LeAndre Dabney Jr (11-2) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Tanner Sams (David Crockett, 7-9), 1:36
Semifinal — won by fall over Benjamin Presley (Elizabethton, 3-6), 0:18
1st Place Match — won by major decision over Evan Glass (Volunteer, 13-7), 12-3
120
Cooper Johnson (18-5) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Owen Griffith (Sullivan East, 3-11), 0:45
Semifinal — won by decision over Graham Carriger (David Crockett, 24-19), 10-4
1st Place Match — won by decision over Isiah King (Elizabethton, 18-6), 8-5
126
Asheton Shelton (3-5) placed 4th.
Quarterfinal — Logan Watson (Elizabethton, 3-3) 3-3 won by fall, 1:57
Cons. Round 1 — bye
Cons. Semi — won by fall over Dalton Mullins (Volunteer, 4-12), 0:59
3rd Place Match — Watson won by fall, 0:39
132
Malik Harris (18-8) placed 1st, Sean Neff (2-9) 4th.
Semifinal — Holden Roaten (Elizabethton, 17-7) won by fall over Neff, 0:28
Semifinal — Harris won by fall over Derek Onks (David Crockett, 14-16), 0:52
3rd Place Match — Onks won by fall over Neff, 2:43
1st Place Match — Harris won by fall over Roaten, 5:56
138
Charles Dabney (2-2) placed 2nd.
Semifinal — won by fall over Roman Shelby (Elizabethton, 10-10), 0:33
1st Place Match — Perry Roller (Tennessee, 25-4) won by fall, 1:36
145
Hunter Mason (18-1) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal — bye
Semifinal — won by fall over Gabe Clark (David Crockett, 9-8), 1:00
1st Place Match — won by fall over Darris Reece (Elizabethton, 9-7), 0:26
152
Colin Dupill (33-5) placed 1st, Chase Morgan (4-2) 4th.
Quarterfinal — Morgan won by decision over Nolan Lunsford (Sullivan East, 4-9), 12-5.
Quarterfinal — Dupill bye
Semifinal — Dupill won by fall over Morgan, 1:05
Cons. Semi — Morgan bye
3rd Place Match — Aiden Fennell (Tennessee, 13-11) won by fall, 4:13
1st Place Match — won by major decision over Ethan Hylton (David Crockett, 30-4), 20-8
160
Noah Murray (18-10) placed 2nd.
Semifinal — won by decision over Dawson Jones (Sullivan East, 5-7), 12-5
1st Place Match — Rance Horton (David Crockett, 35-6) won by decision, 7-0
170
Kodiak Cannedy (25-2) placed 1st, Jacob Ferguson (1-2) 4th.
Quarterfinal — Cannedy bye
Quarterfinal — Ferguson bye
Semifinal — Cannedy won by fall over Ferguson, 1:36
Cons. Semi — Ferguson won by fall over Tyler Melton (West Greene, 0-3), 2:32
3rd Place Match — Jeremiah Turpin (Sullivan East, 5-5) won by fall over Ferguson, 0:19
1st Place Match — won by fall over Colton Ferrell (David Crockett, 35-9), 3:40
182
Hunter Gregg (10-7) placed 3rd, Angus Herrell (8-9) 4th.
Quarterfinal — James Roberts (Sullivan East, 8-10) won by fall over Gregg, 3:45
Quarterfinal — Herrell bye
Semifinal — Roberts won by decision over Herrell, 4-2
Cons. Round 1 — Gregg bye
Cons. Semi — Herrell bye
Cons. Semi — Gregg won by fall over Kevin Swanner (Volunteer, 4-14), 0:21
3rd Place Match — Hunter Gregg (West Greene, 10-7) won by fall, 3:49
195
Roger Marshall (7-6) placed 2nd, Ross Cornelius (12-8) 3rd, Vincent Sanocki 4th.
Semifinal — Marshall won by fall over Cornelius, 0:58
Semifinal — Gabe Ferrell (David Crockett, 34-3) won by fall over Sanocki, 0:32
3rd Place Match — Cornelius won by fall over Vincent Sanocki (Chuckey-Doak, 0-2), 0:10
1st Place Match — Ferrell won by fall over Marshall, 3:02
220
Zac Chrisman (16-1) placed 1st.
Quarterfinal — bye
Semifinal — won by fall over Kayden Seager (David Crockett, 18-10), 1:34
1st Place Match — won by decision over Sam Weddington (Tennessee, 23-7), 3-0
285
John Chapman (11-12) placed 3rd, Zachary Carroll (1-11) 4th.
Semifinal — Trenton Taylor (Elizabethton, 5-1) won by fall over Carroll, 0:36
Semifinal — Brayden Vance (David Crockett, 27-8) won by fall over Chapman, 0:51
3rd Place Match — Chapman won by major decision over Carroll, 12-4