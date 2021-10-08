The 2021 Tusculum University Sports Hall of Fame class has been announced and three new members – football running back Aaron Claridy, golfer Brad Hawkins and basketball forward Lydia Taylor Panke – will be inducted during homecoming festivities on Oct. 23.
The Sports Hall of Fame Dinner will be held at 7 p.m. at the Chalmers Conference Center in the Niswonger Student Commons on the Greeneville campus.
To attend the dinner, you must register online at the Tusculum Homecoming web site at: https://go.tusculum.edu/homecoming/. Due to COVID protocols, all attendees must wear a mask indoors.
AARON CLARIDY
Claridy, a 2003 grad, starred in the Tusculum backfield from 1999-2002 where he amassed one of the top rushing careers in program history. The two-time All-South Atlantic Conference selection led the Pioneers to three winning seasons while running for 2,641 yards, the second most in school history.
His 545 career rushing attempts are the most in TU history, which includes 25 rushing touchdowns, ranked second in the Tusculum record book. His 28 career touchdowns overall are the second-most in school history, while his 168 career points are fourth all-time at TU. He became the first Tusculum running back to eclipse 100 career receptions (112 – 12th in TU history) as he totaled 813 career receiving yards. Claridy finished with 3,454 all-purpose yards in his storied career (5th in TU history) on a school-record 657 total attempts.
Claridy was also member of the Tusculum cheerleading squad for two-plus years and was memorable to many basketball fans as he would fire-up the Pioneer Nation with his signature backflips which wound extend the entire length of the court at Pioneer Arena.
Claridy graduated from Tusculum with a degree in mass media and was an admissions counselor at his alma mater from 2004-2007. He entered the management field with Walgreens, Inc. where he served 13 years. He has also worked with the Dollar General, Corporation and is currently the assistant store manager with Lowe’s of Greeneville.
Aaron is the father of three children: Kadeyshia Simmons, Jade Claridy and Taren Claridy.
BRAD HAWKINS
From 2014-2016, Hawkins accounted for one of the most successful playing careers in the history of Tusculum and South Atlantic Conference golf. He was a two-time All-Conference first team selection, including his senior campaign where he was the SAC Men’s Golfer of the Year. He earned All-Region honors in both of his Tusculum campaigns including the 2015-16 season where he earned both All-America and CoSIDA Academic All-America distinction.
The Knoxville product came to Tusculum from Walters State College where he was a two-time junior college All-American from 2012-2014 for coach Bill Gardner, a Tusculum alum and TU Sports Hall of Famer.
Hawkins' career scoring average of 71.37 established Tusculum and SAC records. His five career medalist wins are tied for third most at Tusculum, while his 24 career sub-par rounds are a Pioneer record.
Hawkins graduated from Tusculum with honors in 2016 while majoring in sport management. Following graduation, he played professional golf where he posted two wins on the GPro Tour. In 2017, Hawkins had status on the PGA Tour Canada and also qualified for a Web.com event in Knoxville.
Hawkins is currently the coach at Walters State. He also serves as the assistant golf professional at The Country Club of Morristown.
LYDIA TAYLOR PANKE
Upon her arrival in Greeneville in 1994, Panke emerged as a winner. During her four seasons with the Tusculum women’s basketball program, the Pioneers put together a run of success which included an 87-37 record (.702 winning percentage), two Tennessee-Virginia Athletic Conference championships, two NAIA District 24 titles and three trips to the NAIA National Tournament.
Panke’s name is peppered throughout the record book and is one of only two players in the storied history of the program to score 1,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career. Her 1,632 points are the fourth-most in school history, while her 1,005 career rebounds are second only to TU teammate and fellow Sports Hall of Famer Susan Starnes.
The Sevierville native is also fifth in career scoring average (14.07 ppg), third in career field goals made (675), third in career field goal attempts (1248), third in career field goal percentage (.541), seventh in career free throws made (280), fourth in career free throw attempts (479) and third in career rebound average (8.66 rpg).
Panke majored in management accounting and graduated from Tusculum in 1998. She has worked with Forward Air in Greeneville and Columbus, Ohio (1998-2001); Heid Enterprises in Delaware, Ohio (2001-2007) and PPG Industries in Delaware, Ohio (2007-present).
She is married to Brian Panke and they are the parents to sons Connor Cottrill and Taylor Panke.