On a recent “bonus day” – the Monday off-day that accompanies a major holiday that falls on a weekend – the to-do list was weighing a little heavy on my shoulders. Rather than thinking of the time off as a time for enjoyment, I had a mental list of goals to check off that day.
About noon, though, the resentment of the responsibilities began to take over. I looked around at the housework that needed doing, consulted the list in my head, and decided all of it could wait one more day. I needed a little time off, even if it was just an afternoon.
Apparently Frank did, too, because he didn’t even let me finish the question, “How would you like to … ?” before he broke in with an emphatic, “Yes!”
We grabbed a few snacks and some water, put on good shoes, retrieved the seldom-used walking sticks from the corner of the closet to which they had been relegated, and set out. As we are wont to do, we didn’t know where we were going when we left. I remembered Roan Mountain was a place we wanted to visit, and since we needed a location that wasn’t too far from home because of our late starting time, we chose it.
A quick bit of internet research gave us the perfect trail for our afternoon outing. The Roan High Bluff Cloudland Trail is a 2.4 mile round-trip hike that boasts of two overlooks and isn’t a difficult trail. In past years, a difficult trail didn’t discourage us, but our hiking legs have since been affected by age, time, and lack of use at this point.
Roan Mountain did not disappoint! We were prepared for the heat of the day, but the temperatures were about 10 degrees cooler on the mountain. The overlooks were truly breathtaking and may actually cause us to break our “never hike the same trail twice” rule that we created to force us to explore new places.
What I didn’t expect to feel so strongly, though, was the sense of leaving the cares and worries of the day behind me in the parking lot. The moment I stepped into the woods, the mountain breeze softly grazed my cheek and brought a smile.
The more steps I took, the lighter they became. When we walked onto the wooden platform that gave us the first view, the beauty actually brought tears to my eyes. It was strangely quiet. The birds must have been resting during the afternoon, because they weren’t singing to us. We speculated there might be a hawk or eagle trolling for dinner, causing the smaller birds to keep a low profile.
Even though our hike was late in the rhododendron season, we found a few that were late bloomers. We also saw several different types of mushrooms, some trillium, and flourishing ferns. The overlook at the end of the trail was the proverbial icing on the cake, though.
Row after row of mountains stretched out in front of us in the dappled afternoon sun in varying shades of blue and green. The sky was overcast with clouds that ranged from light to a very dark gray, but the clouds held their rain, sparing us from a wet trek off the mountain while providing a much appreciated break from what’s normally a searing afternoon sun.
As I stood on the observation deck looking over the huge expanse before me, I was struck again by just how small we are in the grand scheme of things. Our problems and responsibilities loom so large, yet they are so very tiny in comparison to the world around us. I vowed once again to try to take myself a little less seriously and enjoy things more.
When we started back down the trail, a tiny bird with a large voice made his presence known. A single birdsong – it was almost as though he was thanking us for visiting and in true Appalachian fashion, bidding us to return again sometime.
Thanks, little fellow. I intend to.