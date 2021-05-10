It has been a good start to the 2021 season at Cherokee Race Park despite two rainouts. We have been averaging 100 cars per week.
On April 30-May 1, Mosheim’s Ricky Wheeler had a very successful weekend taking the pro class win Friday and a no box runner-up, and a no box win on Saturday night. This was his first Saturday win since he began racing, and it shuffled the no box points lead.
Jason Sizemore. Took the pro win Saturday night, also his first win. Hunter Sanders was the junior dragster winner and Cory Smith was the sportsman winner.
On April 17, Cherokee had 100 cars and drivers and a capacity crowd of fans. Our first points race was rained out but thanks to mother nature’s cooperation we were able to complete the second one.
Kevin Wilson won the no box class driving his brother’s S10 that was formerly owned by Cody Hodge. The truck and driver was on fire every round and took it to the winner’s circle.
Gregg Henry captured pro class honors in his EXP over Gayle Lumpkins. Cory Smith won the newly developing Sportsman class, and Keaton Lumpkins won junior dragsters.
Chris Roil had some bad luck when his racer caught fire on the return road. He was not injured, thanks to Bean Station Rescue and track officials. His car had minimal damage.