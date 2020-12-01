Abby Adkins scored 22 points to lead Greeneville Middle School to a 31-29 girls basketball win over Vance on Monday.
Aaliyah Story added five points for Greeneville, which will host John Sevier on Monday.
Vance won the JV game 23-19. Emma Shelton led Greeneville with five points.
Church Hill 50, South Greene 42
Despite getting 25 points from Madison Hensley, the South Greene Middle School Lady Rebels were defeated 50-42 by the Church Hill Panthers.
Church Hill led 15-7 after one quarter and 28-27 at halftime before South Greene went ahead 36-33 after three quarters. The Panthers outscored the Lady Rebels 17-6 in the fourth.
Kortnei Bailey and Ryleigh Gregg each added seven points for South Greene.
In the JV game, Samantha Birdwell scored eight points to lead South Greene to a 17-14 win.