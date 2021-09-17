Anna Shaw maintained her torrid scoring pace, but Greeneville couldn’t maintain the lead Thursday night.
Farragut jumped ahead with two second-half goals, claiming a 3-2 win over the Lady Devils at Fox Field.
Ashton Wright scored her second goal of the night in the 52nd minute to put the Lady Admirals (6-2-2) ahead. And they didn’t allow many more looks.
Greeneville’s best chance came in the 76th minute, but the ball went out of bounds after the Lady Devils (5-7) tried to cross it into the 6-yard box.
Two of Farragut’s goals came after corner kicks, including the equalizer in the 42nd minute. Emmie Harville used her chest to send the ball into the net.
But more than anything, Farragut’s size advantage gave the Lady Devils trouble.
“We knew they were dangerous in the air, because they’ve got a lot of height,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. ”They just countered really well (in the second half), especially on that first goal. The one thing they really did was attack the corner kicks.”
Shaw gave Greeneville the start it wanted. Just 63 seconds into the match, Kylee Dewald passed over the top into the 18-yard box, where Shaw struck the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead.
After Wright’s equalizer in the 16th minute, Shaw struck again. With 10 minutes until halftime, she sent Annemarie Konieczny’s through ball into the goal for a 2-1 advantage.
“Anna’s just got a nose for the goal,” Graham said. “She, Delana (DeBusk) and Annemarie, those three were really good combining in our final third.”
Mikayla Weems finished with 11 saves in goal. Farragut, which reached the Class 3A Sectional round last season, had a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts district rival Unicoi County on Monday.