MURFREESBORO — North Greene opened the Class A girls basketball state tournament on Wednesday by beating No. 1-ranked Gibson County in buzzer-beating fashion.
Going into the semifinals, things will not get easier as No. 2-ranked Summertown is next up with a chance to advance to the state championship game on the line.
“The first problem they pose is their size,” North Greene coach James Buchanan said. “They are very good on the defensive end and they are a really good rebounding team. They are a really sound team as well. They don’t commit turnovers and they don’t get sped up. In my opinion, this will be a tougher match up for us than Wednesday.”
Tip off is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Central Time at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
Summertown poses a different threat to the Lady Huskies than Gibson County did. The Lady Pioneers ran their offense through post Madiosn Hart, and North Greene was able to stop most of what they wanted to do by double teaming her. The Lady Eagles are going to bring a multiple attack to the semifinal contest and force the Lady Huskies to play them honest.
In Summertown’s 37-34 win over Clarkrange in the state quarterfinals, 6-foot-1 guard Rylee Long led the Lady Eagles with 11 points. In its region championship win over Jo Byrns, Kaley Campbell led Summertown with 23 points, Long had 17, Hailey Jones had 16 and 6-1 center Katie Burdette had 14.
“On Wednesday, we were able to load up on one player and really leave one player to do whatever she wanted,” Buchanan. “That will not be the case this time. They are capable of scoring all around, and even have a couple of players off of the bench that are pretty good. We’re going to have to hold our ground on defense and can’t depend on someone else to help.”
Despite losing on Wednesday, Clarkrange held Summertown to its second lowest scoring output of the season, 30 points lower than the 67 points per game the Lady Eagles are averaging. Clarkrange stuck to a zone on Wednesday, and Buchanan thinks that could be an effective strategy for his squad.
“Clarkrange sat in a zone and made them shoot the ball on them,” Buchanan said. “They did not shoot it very well yesterday, and we may try a similar strategy. Some of that shooting may have been nerves because of the environment. But I think it would be crazy for us not to have that in our game plan.”
Defensively, Buchanan expects Summertown will at least start the game trying to press the Lady Huskies, but that might be one area North Greene can gain an advantage.
“We want to speed them up,” Buchanan said. “We may have an advantage in the speed department. We are using up to seven guards in a game with Brooklyn (Anderson) who is an athletic post. They still have two or three kids that can go fast, so it may not be an overwhelming advantage. If we can rebound, I think we can run on them a little bit.”
In North Greene’s 43-40 quarterfinal win over Gibson County, Anderson was the star as she had 18 points, 22 rebounds, six blocks and five steals.
On Friday, North Greene will need Anderson to play big again, but it will also need more production from the rest of the lineup. Coming into the game, Haleigh Bernard and Shelby Davenport are both averaging 11 points per game. Breezy Savage is close behind with 8.4 points per game while also directing the offense.
This is the fourth time in the past five years Summertown has participated in the Class A state tournament and 10th time overall. In 2018, the Lady Eagles finished as state runners-up.
North Greene is making its sixth appearance in the state tournament and won a game for the first time since 2011 when the Lady Huskies finished runners-up.
Buchanan is hopeful that getting the win will alleviate some nervousness and lead to a better performance on Friday.
“I think winning was big for our confidence,” Buchanan said. “I hope we see a difference in our shooting. Yesterday we were 2-for-17 from three, and we are better shooters than that. Hopefully we’ll play more loose and that rim won’t be so tight.”