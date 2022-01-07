Jenna Agostino has been named coach of the Tusculum University women’s lacrosse program, announced Doug Jones, TU Vice President of Athletics and University Initiatives.
Agostino replaces Joelle Prata, who resigned last fall after three seasons at the helm of the Pioneer program to accept a position on the coaching staff at NCAA Division I College of Holy Cross.
Agostino, a native of Centereach, New York, takes over the reins of the TU program after spending the last two seasons on the coaching staff at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. The Tigers went 4-2 during her inaugural season before the year was cut short due to COVID. The 2021 campaign saw DePauw finish with a 6-4 overall mark, including 4-1 in North Coast Athletic Conference divisional play with coach Anne Moelk, who was named the NCAC Coach of the Year.
The 2021 DePauw club had four players garner All-NCAC honors, including Grace Clark, who was tabbed to the IWCLA All-Great Lakes Region Team. The Tigers also had midfielder Emma Kennedy named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America third team.
“We are thrilled to have Jenna join our Pioneer family. She has an extensive lacrosse background and understands what it takes to compete at a championship level,” Jones said. “Jenna is a self-motivated individual who will be able to relate to our student-athletes and get the most out of them. She has numerous recruiting connections across the country and comes from a coaching family.
“Without question, she will continue to build upon the successes of the past and take us to the next level.”
From 2019-2021, Agostino served as club coach for Indy United. She was also coach of the 91 Lacrosse Club Team (2012-2016) and the Express Club Team (2011-2012).
Agostino is the founder and owner of Empowered Lax LLC, which focused primarily on individual and small group development for all age groups.
“I want to thank everyone on the search committee for this amazing opportunity. It’s an absolute honor to be welcomed into the Pioneer family,” Agostino said. “The passion and pride this school has for their student athlete’s success, both on and off the field, is eminent and something I cannot wait to be a part of.
“A special thank you to my former head coach and mentor, Anne Molek, and my family for always inspiring me to follow my passion for coaching. I cannot wait to help lead these young women to their fullest potential and put Tusculum women’s lacrosse on the map.”
Agostino played collegiately at Stony Brook University from 2012-2015 where she helped the Seawolves to three America East Conference championships and three trips to the NCAA Division I Tournament. She played in 53 career games on defense where she amassed 73 ground balls and caused 46 turnovers. During her career, the Seawolves posted a 66-14 overall record, including 21-2 in America East play.
In Agostino’s 2012 rookie campaign, SBU posted a 14-5 record, a 12-win improvement from the season before. The Seawolves went 17-3 overall and went 6-0 in America East action to win the league crown and advanced to the NCAA second round.
In 2014, Stony Brook boasted the nation’s No. 1 defense while going 17-4 (4-1 AEC).
During Agostino’s senior season in 2015, the Seawolves logged an 18-2 overall mark and went 6-0 again in league play and advanced to the NCAA second round for a third straight season.
During Agostino’s prep career at Centereach High School, she was a two-sport standout in lacrosse and basketball. She was an all-district, all-county and all-tournament honoree in lacrosse while garnering all-conference laurels on the basketball hardwood.
Agostino graduated from Stony Brook in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree while majoring in business management with a marketing focus.