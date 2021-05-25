AHAVA Volleyball won gold in the 18’s division at a K2 Summer Blast Tournament in Sevierville May 8-9.
Many AHAVA team members are Greeneville/Greene County players. The 18’s team is coached by Jason Morris, and assistants Eddie Pennington and Carly Sosnowski (not pictured)
The 18’s sealed their season with a Gold Championship victory over a strong Rolling Hills Volleyball Club. This tournament had teams from all over the southeast.
The AHAVA 18’s are (front row, left to right) Jocelyn Gillespie, Avery Cooper, Jules Aiken and Maddie Crewswell; (back row, left to right) assistant coach Eddie Pennington, Jordyn Roderick, Kylie Keffer, Bella Webb, Natalie Ford, Addison Williams, Lauren Patterson and coach Jason Morris.