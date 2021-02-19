The Ahava volleyball club in Greeneville sent seven teams to the Queen of the Mountain tournament hosted by Club Unite at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg this past weekend.
Ahava's 12U team finished second, the 14U team finished third, the 15U team finished fifth, the 16U team finished first and the 18U team finished second.
Ahava's 16U champions (pictured left to right) include assistant coach Todd Aiken, Bailey Fair, Emma Ricker, Eden Aiken, Alesha Pace, Chloe Marsh, Lauren Bailey, Emma Swint, Aydan DYer and coach Ashton Hippenstiel.
This is Ahava's second year of competition.