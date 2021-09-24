The Greeneville Lady Devils volleyball team defeated Grainger 25-16, 25-18, 25-23 on Thursday to win its last regular season district match.
Greeneville’s Eden Aiken, who reached 1,000 career assists in Tuesday’s win at Chuckey-Doak, added 34 more against Grainger along with a team-high 19 digs and five kills.
The Lady Devils improve to 20-6 overall and 8-0 in District 2-2A.
Chloe Marsh (13) and Lauren Bailey (12) led the Lady Devils in kills, with Natalie Ford adding six as well as three blocks. Marsh also served two aces with 10 digs, and Bailey blocked two shots. Jenny Hardin recorded 14 digs, while Bailey and Hannah Gray each had six. Alesha Pace and Bella Devoti combined for seven kills.
Greeneville hosts David Crockett on Monday.
CHUCKEY-DOAK 3 CHEROKEE 2
ROGERSVILLE — Chuckey-Doak won 18-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 17-15. The Lady Black Knights (11-12, 6-2 District 2-2A) lock up the No. 2 seed for the upcoming District 2-2A tournament.
Coincidentally, Thursday’s comeback win came at the district tournament site.
Haylee Richardson smacked 16 kills and served five aces, both team-highs, while tallying five digs and blocking four shots. Bailey Fair totaled 12 kills with six assists, three digs and three aces.
Jocelyn Paysinger handed out 26 assists, Bri Lowe had a team-high eight digs and Hayleigh Hensley recorded three blocks and three service aces. Miley Garrison matched Richardson’s four blocks, with Heidi Buch and Paysinger combining for three aces.
The Lady Black Knights travel to Cosby on Monday.
NORTH GREENE 3 HAPPY VALLEY 0
BAILEYTON — North Greene served up 21 aces Thursday night, rolling past Happy Valley 25-7, 25-6, 25-9.
Hailee English served six aces while matching Kylie Keffer with four kills. Grace Johnson, McKinlee Weems, Anna Weems and Cambell Gaby served three aces apiece, with Madison Sanders adding two and Grace Buchanan one.
Johnson led North Greene (15-11, 4-2 District 1-A) in kills with 10, while McKinlee Weems had five and Anna Weems had three. Gaby also handed out 11 assists.
North Greene visits Cocke County on Monday.
COCKE COUNTY 3 WEST GREENE 0
NEWPORT — West Greene fell 25-19, 26-24, 25-19.
Carley Woodby and Macy Greenlee had five kills apiece, and Kaleigh Douthat had 10 assists with one service ace. Morgan Brown served two aces with 14 digs, and Madi Brown tallied a team-high 16 digs with two kills for West Greene (3-11).
The Lady Buffs host Pigeon Forge on Monday.
SOCCER CHUCKEY-DOAK 4 CLAIBORNE 0
Marci Merrill had another hat trick, and he Chuckey-Doak Lady Black Knights posted another win at Anna S. Ricker Field.
In the 24th minute, freshman Aliah Campbell put the Lady Black Knights (8-3-1) on the scoreboard with a passing play from Merrill. A minute later, Merrill doubled the lead, pinpointing a direct kick just inside the back post and through the net for a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Six minutes into the second half, Merrill got her second goal to give C-D the 3-0 lead. Merrill completed her hat trick with her 22nd goal of the season. In the 69th minute, she put a left-footed shot into the upper 90 of the goal that ended the scoring.
The Lady Black Knight defensive unit — Niome Merrill, Kalee Delotto, Tavyn Southerland and Hope Rice — allowed Claiborne just two shots on goal, both in the first half. Senior keeper Breanna Roberts got another shutout with two saves.
Bailea Gilland and Sarah Wright dominated the midfield, winning ball after ball and turning back any Claiborne attack.
The Lady Black Knights host Morristown West at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CHUCKEY-DOAK 16 WEST GREENE 6
AFTON — Chuckey-Doak Middle School earned county bragging rights over West Greene on Tuesday night at The Black Hole.
Jaxon Overstreet rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries, scoring on a 46-yard run in the third quarter to build a 16-0 lead.
Kaine Ricker ran for 41 yards on eight attempts and hit two passes for 18 yards, including a 14-yard scoring toss to Overstreet in the second quarter. Ricker also ran for both of the Black Knights’ 2-point conversions.
Peyton Hilton led C-D in tackles with seven. Ricker and Overstreet each had five stops, and Jaime Hernandez added four.
Justin Cutshaw rushed for over 100 yards to lead West Greene, including a fourth-quarter touchdown. Ayden Lamons went 3-of-7 through the air, with completions to Cutshaw and Austin Brown. Johnathan Tucker blocked a punt, with Ossie Franklin recovering an onside kick.
LIBERTY BELL 38 GREENEVILLE 0
JOHNSON CITY — Liberty Bell Middle School rushed for 310 yards.
The Greene Devils trailed 6-0 after one quarter but allowed two touchdowns in each of the next two frames, falling behind by 31 going to the fourth.
Caden Baugh completed 12 of 24 passes for 91 yards to lead GMS, hitting Colton Smith twice for a team-high 29 yards. Taren Claridy (15 yards) had a team-best four catches. Maddox Bishop, who rushed for 26 yards, had 97 kickoff return yards.
Bishop Merriweather recorded a team-high three tackles.
Greeneville Middle visits John Sevier at 6 p.m. Thursday.