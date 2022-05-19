The South Greene girls were leading in their Region 1-2A softball game by a 6-3 margin heading into the fifth inning.
Then the roof caved in.
Alcoa erupted for seven runs in the fifth to erase the Rebel lead and went on to a 13-6 victory to claim the Region 1 title Wednesday at the South Greene Field. The loss means the Rebels must hit the road for their Sectional game with hopes of a victory that would propel them to next week’s Spring Fling (State Tournament).
South Greene, making their first Sectional appearance since 2016, will travel to Region 2 champ Meigs County for a 6 p.m. start today (Thursday). The TSSAA bracket has all Sectional games set for Friday, but changes were allowed to be made for those teams that have graduation ceremonies scheduled Friday.
Despite holding the lead after four full innings, Reb Coach Amy Hawk said she never felt safe or that the game was almost in hand.
“No, they’ve got too good of a ball club, a really good hitting club,” she said. “Maybe I should have switched pitchers (when they were rallying in the fifth) to give them a different look, so that’s on me. They switched pitchers and it worked well for them. But we had a chance. I’m really proud of the girls and the effort they’ve given in the tournaments.”
It appeared early in the see-saw affair that it would be a hitter’s game as both teams slapped the ball around, and the long ball was also used as both squads hit two home runs.
“You can’t do much about those balls that fall as base hits just over the infield, and there were plenty of those,” Hawk said. “Plus we were without our center fielder (Katie Willett) who broke her arm in the game against Union County the other day. And she catches most everything that comes her way. So we had to shuffle the defense some.”
The Tornadoes had 17 hits in the game. Every player for Alcoa had at least one base hit. The Rebels weren’t that shabby either as they had 10 safeties. But they got only one of those 10 hits after the fourth inning as Alcoa relief pitchers Adrianna King and Cassa Arnold quietened the Rebel bats.
South Greene took the early lead with a pair of runs off Alcoa starter Gabby Burkhart in the bottom of the first. Whitney Casteel reached on a single up the middle and with one out Sydney Gentry ripped a double down the left field line that scored Casteel. Evie Rader then lined a hit to center that scored Gentry.
Alcoa closed to 2-1 with a run in the second on a single by King, a walk, and a two-out hit by Arnold.
The Rebels threatened with runners on second and third and one out in the second, but Burkhart really buckled down and got two straight strikeouts to end the frame.
Alcoa then took their first lead of the night at 3-2 with two runs in the third. Olivia Emert and Jaylyn Halliburton each singled and a double by Kara Pitts scored a run. The second run came across when King’s infield grounder was booted.
But that lead was short-lived. In the bottom of the third, Gentry reached on an error before Burkhart again got two straight whiffs. But she got a high hard one in Alli Penley’s power zone, and she ripped it over the right-center fence, scattering patrons who were watching from near the batting cage, for a 4-3 Rebel lead.
South Greene starter Lexi Miller pitched a strong fourth, giving her team the opportunity to widen their lead in the home half of the inning. With two out, Gentry reached on a single to right and Evie Rader followed with a two-run shot over the center field fence that upped the SG lead to 6-3.
Things fell apart in the top of the fifth as Alcoa sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven of them. The biggest blow was a bases-loaded single to right by Burkhart that got past the outfielder and rolled to the wall, allowing all three runners to score and tie the game.
But the Tornadoes were just beginning to explode. A hit by Abby Hembree was good for another RBI, and Olivia Emert capped off the big inning with a 3-run homer and suddenly it was a 10-6 game.
That proved too much for the Rebels. They managed only one hit the rest of the way, a seventh inning single by Penley.
Alcoa put some icing on the cake with three more runs in the seventh, one of which was a mammoth homer to center by Halliburton.
For the game Alcoa, who will host Marion County for the right to advance to the state tournament, had Emert and Pitts each had three hits. Emert knocked in four runs.
South Greene got a homer and single each from Rader and Ally Penley, while Gentry had a double and single. Rader knocked in three runs.
ALCOA 012 070 3 — 13 17 1
SOUTH GREENE 202 200 0 — 6 10 3
WP: Arnold. LP: Miller. HR: Alc—Emert, Halliburton; SG—A. Penley, Rader. 2b Hits; Alc—Arnold, Pitts; SG—Gentry.