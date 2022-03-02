GATLINBURG — Chuckey-Doak coach Sam Broyles didn’t know which version of Alcoa to expect.
One version he saw on film dominated Union County in the district tournament. The other won a five-point dogfight against Johnson County in the region quarterfinals.
Broyles got his answer midway through the first quarter, and the hot-shooting Tornadoes ended Chuckey-Doak’s season in the Region 1-2A semifinal round with a 103-74 win at Jack A. Parton Gymnasium.
Alcoa (16-17) hit from 3-point range 10 times in the first half before finishing with 15 triples. Terrence Dorsey and Brady Haun both hit five 3s for the Tornadoes, who led 52-37 at halftime before taking an 82-53 lead to the final quarter.
“Give them credit,” Broyles said. “Our guys tried and fought hard, but they lost to a better team tonight. I’m proud of them.”
Dorsey fired in 29 points, Jahvin Carter had 24 and Haun added 17 to lead Alcoa. Jordan Harris (13) and Eli Owens (12) also hit double figures. Dorsey, Harris and Haun all knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the first half.
But the Black Knights, who finished the year 18-9 with their first district title since 2013, seemed ready to match early. Hayden Anderson’s 3-pointer put Chuckey-Doak ahead 8-7, the Black Knights’ final lead.
Cadin Tullock banked in his second 3-pointer with 3:02 in the first quarter to pull Chuckey-Doak even at 17. But Alcoa responded with a 9-0 run, capped by Haun’s second 3, and led the rest of the game.
Christian Derry led Chuckey-Doak with 24 points, scoring all 11 of his field goals from the paint with three of those coming through contact. Four of his nine baskets through the first three quarters were putbacks.
“He did pretty good offensively,” Broyles said of Derry. “He knows he’s got to get better defensively for us to get better in the future. He has to be strong enough to where it doesn’t matter who takes it to the hole, he just has to stop them.”
Tullock hit from 3-point range four times and finished with 18 points, while Anderson had 13.
Isaiah Treadway found Derry for a layup to make it 29-21 early in the second quarter. Alcoa then built a comfortable lead with 6-0 and 8-0 runs. Wade Fletcher’s 3-pointer helped cut the halftime deficit to 52-37, but the Black Knights couldn’t get any closer.
Derry scored to make it 66-47 before seven straight Alcoa points.
Point guard Roberto Vazquez, Anderson and Fletcher saw their high school basketball careers end with the defeat.
“Couldn’t be more proud of those seniors,” Broyles said. “Told them to keep their heads up. I know it hurts, but you left your mark … season champs, district tournament champs, what more can I ask from them?”
Alcoa earned a rematch with Gatlinburg-Pittman in Thursday’s Region 1-2A championship and Monday’s Class 2A Sectional with the win.
C-D 19 18 16 21 — 74
A 26 26 30 21 — 103
C-D (74): Christian Derry 24, Cadin Tullock 18, Hayden Anderson 13, Dillon Shelton 6, Isaiah Treadway 6, Wade Fletcher 4, Ethan Grindstaff 3.
A (103): Terrence Dorsey 29, Jahvin Carter 24, Brady Haun 17, Jordan Harris 13, Eli Owens 12, Eli Graf 4, Luke Cannon 3, Moro Ayl 1.
3-pointers: Terrence Dorsey 5, Brady Haun 5, Cadin Tullock 4, Jordan Harris 3, Jahvin Carter 2, Hayden Anderson, Wade Fletcher.