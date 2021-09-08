BANNER ELK, N.C. — Ignacio Alconchel scored a hat trick as Tusculum University defeated Lees-McRae College 4-2 in non-conference men’s soccer action Tuesday afternoon at Tate Field.
Alconchel scored in the 25th, 60th and 88th minutes for the Pioneers (1-1-0) to become the first Tusculum player to score three goals in a game since Henrique Devens against Coker on Oct. 27, 2019. His third goal came directly off the restart after the Bobcats (0-1-1) pulled within 3-2 on a goal by Nate Phillips with 2:30 remaining.
Xavi Sandoica also scored for the Pioneers, who were outshot 22-13 by the Bobcats including a 15-5 margin in the second half. Tusculum keeper Bruno De Freitas finished with 11 saves, with eight saves coming in the second half.
The Pioneers opened the scoring at 8:40 as a free kick from Michele Di Miele went to the head of a driving Sandoica, who beat Bobcat keeper Joshua Garvilla for a 1-0 lead.
Tusculum nearly went up 2-0 in the 12th minute as a blast from straight on by Jean-Pierre Vital went off the hand of Garvilla and off the crossbar. Lees-McRae’s first shot came in the 16th minute, as Harrison Watts broke in but was met by De Freitas, who knocked the ball out of bounds.
The Pioneers extended their lead at 24:40 as Vital dribbled along the goal line and fed Alconchel in front, who had an open net for his first goal of the afternoon.
Tusculum looked poised to take a two-goal lead into halftime, but a free kick to Lees-McRae resulted in a pass from 30 yards by Fletcher Dyson to a cutting Gray Smith, who brought the Bobcats within 2-1 with just over a minute left in the half.
Early in the second half, the Bobcats came up with a turnover in the Pioneer end and nearly tied the match, but Tusculum defender Adam O’Sullivan cleared a shot off the line from Lees-McRae’s Watts to preserve the 2-1 Tusculum lead.
Alconchel notched his second goal of the afternoon with 30:14 to go as he sneaked a free kick from the top of the 18 around the box and past Garvilla for a 3-1 Tusculum lead.
De Freitas came up big for the Pioneers in the 62nd minute as he got a hand on a shot by the Bobcats’ Zach Aversano off a corner kick, which caromed off the crossbar. He added another great save on Johannes Oeksnevad following a throw-in in the 64th minute, and made back-to-back stops on Phillips and Daniel Garvilla in the 76th minute.
With time bleeding away, the Bobcats gained life with 2:30 left as Phillips collected a rebound and scored to cut the Pioneer lead to 3-2. On the ensuing kickoff, Alconchel drilled the ball directly downfield 60 yards and into the goal for the hat trick and a 4-2 Tusculum advantage.
Joshua Garvilla finished with three saves in goal for the Bobcats, who had a slim 8-7 advantage in corner kicks over the Pioneers. A total of 32 fouls were whistled and eight cards were handed out during the match.
Tusculum will finish its non-conference schedule with a visit to Lee on at 7 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER King 2, Tusculum 1
Mackenzie Winters scored 34 seconds into overtime to boost King University to a non-conference victory at Pioneer Field.
The Pioneers (0-2-0) outshot the Tornado (1-1-0) 15-2 in the first half and 20-11 in the match, but could only muster a goal from Kenzie Ellenburg in the first half. Ellenburg has scored all three of the Pioneers’ goals through their first two matches.
Tusculum appeared poised to nurse the one-goal margin to the finish, but a goal off a corner kick by Presley Bacon knotted the score at 1-1 with just over 19 minutes to play. After being outshot in a lopsided fashion in the first half, King outshot Tusculum 8-5 in the second half and had the only shot of overtime.
King keeper Kristal Garcia kept her squad close by making 11 saves in the match, including eight during the first-half barrage from Tusculum. The Pioneers were also unlucky with a pair of shots off the crossbar, one in each half.
Tusculum came out and put the pressure on from the opening whistle, as Brianna Garcia was denied from close range in the second minute and Ellenburg was stopped on a header off a corner in the third minute. The Pioneers had four shots on goal and five total shots in the first 16 minutes, and the pressure paid off at 19:27 as Tusculum earned a corner kick, which Kaitlyn Watson sent into the box off Yvette Raaijen to Ellenburg for a 1-0 Pioneer lead.
King did not have its first shot attempt until the 31st minute, when Bella Crisci shot wide from distance. Tusculum continued to pressure, with Ellenburg heading a corner high in the 38th minute and Raaijen sending a free kick to Garcia, who punched it over the top in the 39th minute. Bailey Bylotas nearly made it 2-0 in the 40th minute, but her shot from 15 yards rang square off the crossbar. Meanwhile, the Tornado put its only shot on goal in the final 40 seconds of the half, with Pioneer keeper Grayson Patterson collecting a header from Desi White off a free kick.
In the second half, the Tornado showed early life as Veronica Roach was stopped by Patterson from close range in the 49th minute. Bylotas had a creative back-heel attempt in the 56th minute which was grabbed by Garcia, while Patterson had saves on Roach in the 59th minute and Isabella Carr in the 62nd minute.
Patterson made her best save of the match as she tipped a shot ticketed for the top middle by Crisci in the 71st minute. On the ensuing corner kick, Megan Brody served the ball to the box where Bacon found it and beat Patterson to tie the match at 70:57.
Watson nearly restored the Tusculum lead in the 75th minute, but her blast from 30 yards ricocheted off the frame. A stop by Garcia on Ellenburg in the 78th minute and a chip over the bar from Crisci in the 83rd minute were the last shots for either team in regulation.
In overtime, King struck quickly as Maggie Danroth played the ball from the back end to Anya Gross at midfield, who quickly found a breaking Winters. At the top of the box, Winters shot top right corner past Patterson for the winning goal for the Tornado.
Ellenburg had a game-high six of the Pioneers’ 20 shot attempts, with four on goal. Crisci led the Tornado with three shot attempts, with Roach the only King player with more than one shot on target.
Patterson finished the match with six saves for the Pioneers, who had a 7-1 edge in corner kicks in the match. King was whistled for 13 fouls to eight for Tusculum, with the Pioneers flagged three times for offsides.
Tusculum will head to Florida for a pair of matches this coming weekend, starting Friday at 7 p.m. against Tampa.
FOOTBALL Pioneers Getting Votes
WACO, Texas — The Tusculum Pioneers continue to receive votes in this week’s American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II Poll.
The Pioneers (1-0) received 34 total points, which are the 28th most in the country following last week’s 58-14 dismantling of St. Augustine’s University.
Defending NCAA II champion West Florida is once again the top team in the country as the Argonauts posted a 42-36 win over NCAA-FCS McNeese to open the season. UWF garnered 28 of 30 first place votes. Ferris State is second with one first place vote. Minnesota State is third, followed by Northwest Missouri State and Valdosta State to comprise the top-five.
Lenoir-Rhyne is sixth as the Bears received one first place nod. Texas A&M-Commerce is seventh, followed by Slippery Rock, Colorado School of Mines and Notre Dame (Ohio) to complete the top-10.
Ouachita Baptist is 11th, followed by Indianapolis, Shepherd, Grand Valley State, Indiana (Pa.), Tiffin, Harding, Kutztown, Colorado State-Pueblo, Minnesota-Duluth, Wingate, Angelo State, Pittsburg State, West Georgia and Bowie State.
Tusculum begins a three-game homestand at 1 p.m. Saturday against Chowan University (1-0). It will be the inaugural meeting between the Pioneers and the Hawks.
TU is riding a five-game winning streak dating back to last season. Tusculum is also carrying a four-game home winning streak into this weekend’s home-opener.
Saturday is Patriots Day as all military personnel, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders will be admitted free to the game by showing their ID card.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sweep
Tusculum ran its winning streak to four matches with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 win over UVA Wise in its SAC opener for both teams.
Tusculum improves to 4-1 overall, while UVA Wise falls at 0-2.
Carli Pigza fired on a .438 clip to collect a match-high nine kills, followed by eight from Raeley Matthews. Emma Johnson (6), Emiah Burrowes (5), Raven Chance (3) and Peyton Gash (2) rounded out the scoring column for the Pioneers.
Elise Carmichael and Madison Adkins tag-teamed setting duties to record 18 and 12 assists, respectively. Carmichael also notched half of TU’s aces with five, running up her season total to 23. Burrowes (3) and Carly Sosnowski (2) scored the remaining points from the line.
Defensively, Sosnowski finished with a match-high nine digs. Burrowes was next with five. Chance had six blocks (two solo, four assists). Pigza also had a pair of block assists.
Tusculum plays at Wingate at 2 p.m. Saturday.