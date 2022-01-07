Eddie Spradlen finally got a full offseason to coach Greeneville’s football team. The results showed quickly.
Despite starting late at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Spradlen and the Greene Devils still reached the 4A quarterfinals with a 9-4 record.
Greeneville didn’t face those obstacles this season, as Spradlen led the Greene Devils to a 12-1 season and a fifth straight trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals. Greeneville spent the final eight weeks of the regular season at No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.
Spradlen, who just finished his second season at the helm after joining the GHS coaching staff in 2007, has been named the 2021 Greeneville Sun Football Coach of the Year.
“What a great year by a bunch of great young men,” Spradlen said. “It didn’t end how we wanted it do. But at the end of the day, that’s not what it’s really about for me. I get the opportunity to make a difference in a bunch of high school kids’ lives. They played as hard as they could for me every week, and I couldn’t ask for anything else from them.”
As if Greeneville’s 42-17 opening win at Class 5A traditional power Knox Central wasn’t enough, the Greene Devils took another step two weeks later. In a battle of Class 4A’s top two teams, Greeneville rolled to a 42-12 win at Elizabethton, at the time defending back-to-back state championships.
Add wins over household names like Dobyns-Bennett and Oak Ridge to the mix, and the Greene Devils made light work of their challenging schedule. Not to mention, Greeneville reclaimed the Region 1-4A crown from Elizabethton after finishing runner-up in 2019 and 2020.
WELL REPRESENTED
Greeneville’s superlatives certainly don’t end with Spradlen.
Mason Gudger, a Tennessee Titans Class 4A Mr. Football finalist, has been named the Greeneville Sun’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Fellow senior Jackson Tillery is the Greeneville Sun Defensive Player of the Year.
Gudger averaged 9.4 yards per carry his senior year, running the ball 173 times for 1,621 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 265 yards and four more scores, finishing with 2,010 all-purpose yards while averaging 24.8 yards per kick return.
Gudger’s efforts in 2021 resulted led to the 10th-best rushing season in GHS football history, and his 30 touchdowns rank third all-time. For his career, Gudger rushed for 4,134 yards from 2018-21 — third-most ever by a Greene Devil.
And Gudger’s numbers would’ve surely been higher had he played from start to finish each week. With most of Greeneville’s games, especially in conference play, well in hand by halftime, Gudger often rested in the second half.
”He’s Mr. Football regardless to me, and to this community,” Spradlen said. “Whatever school he gets into, he’s going to be a steal for somebody.
“When your hardest workers are your best players, you’re going to be successful. That’s what you get with him. When I took over, I told him ‘you’re going to have to lead this program,’ and he did anything I asked him to do. For him to put up the numbers he did in a limited time in the regular season, that’s a big reason we were successful this year.”
Choosing the Defensive Player of the Year seemed even tougher than the offensive side.
Tillery might not seem intimidating at 5-foot-7. But he garnered plenty of attention from opponents and spectators alike with as much field as he covered.
Even at safety, Tillery finished second on the team in tackles for loss with 17. In all, Tillery finished his senior year with 75 total stops while breaking up four passes and recovering a fumble. He tied Mason Laws with a team-high three interceptions as well.
“Anybody I talked to, they’ll say ‘what about number eight,’” Spradlen said. “He shows up in the game film all the time. He’s not very big, but he’s always all over the field. Just the physical play that he played with … he gave me all he had if it was in the weight room, classroom, practice field or in the game. He’s a true team leader, a kid I could count on for anything.”
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Luke Myers (South Greene): Myers, the Greeneville Sun’s 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, was named a Tennessee Titans Class 2A Mr. Football semifinalist again this season. The Region 1-2A Most Valuable Player left his mark on Rebels Hill, leading South Greene to its third region title in four years with a 9-3 overall record. Myers completed 71% of his passes for 2,848 yards and 33 touchdowns against just four interceptions. And he also overcame an ankle injury to rush for a team-high 536 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Running Back — Brasen Murvin (Chuckey-Doak): Murvin rushed for 1,472 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 7.7 yards a carry his sophomore year. The TnFCA All-State selection ran for an average of 163.6 yards per game and cracked the 100-yard mark in six of the nine games he played. In his final game, Murvin gained 334 yards and scored three times at West Greene.
Running Back — Tyler Sanches (North Greene): Sanches could’ve been selected for either offense or defense with the senior year he had. With his 825 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Sanches proved to be the Huskies’ most reliable offensive threat. On defense, the Region 1-A Linebacker of the Year posted a team-high 60 stops with 8.5 tackles for loss, while forcing two fumbles with two safety tackles.
Wide Receiver — Ja’Kobi Gillespie (Greeneville): Even after verbally committing to Belmont basketball, Gillespie still got Power Five football offers from Virginia and Vanderbilt. No wonder, as he grabbed 39 passes for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He averaged 41 yards per kickoff return, 22.9 yards a catch and 19.7 yards a punt return. Gillespie also broke up 11 passes and made 29 tackles defensively, recovering two fumbles with two interceptions and two defensive scores. He’s a two-time All-State selection.
Wide Receiver — Ethan Turner (West Greene): Turner, another two-way standout, split Region 1-3A Defensive Player of the Year honors. Easily the Buffaloes’ top target on offense, Turner caught 49 passes for 781 yards and 11 touchdowns his junior year. And that’s on top of his 85 stops and 17 TFL defensively. He forced one fumble and recovered two while breaking up four passes, recording two sacks and blocking a punt for a score.
Wide Receiver — Clint Lamb (South Greene): Any of South Greene’s receivers could have gone here. From a statistical standpoint, Lamb led the Rebels in receiving with his 48 catches for 685 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 42 tackles including three TFL with two picks.
Offensive Line — Aaron Waddell (West Greene): The Region 1-3A Offensive Lineman of the Year, Waddell helped pave the way for West Greene’s 3A playoff run. The Buffaloes gained 2,274 total yards, and Waddell also made 41 tackles defensively.
Offensive Line — Mikeal Pillar (Greeneville): A three-year starter, Pillar manned the left guard of Greeneville’s offensive line. The Greene Devils scored 51 points per game and averaged 410 total yards, including 7.7 yards per rush, offensively.
Offensive Line — Nathan Norton (Chuckey-Doak): With Norton leading the way, the Black Knights averaged 5.8 yards per rushing attempt in 2021 and finished 6-5 with a third straight home playoff game.
Offensive Line — Isaac Collins (South Greene): Collins helped the Rebels average 260.6 passing yards and 96.5 rushing yards per game in 2021, while also rushing for a touchdown himself against North Greene.
Offensive Line — Terry Grove (Greeneville): Grove also contributed heavily to Greeneville’s offensive success in 2021. In addition, Grove made 29 tackles, nine for loss, along with a team-best six sacks.
Athlete — Adjatay Dabbs (Greeneville): Dabbs was also a reliable target for the Greene Devils’ offense his junior season, with 28 catches for 573 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch, 21.6 yards a kickoff return and 27 yards a punt return.
Athlete — Caleb Robinson (South Greene): Another one of Luke Myers’ top targets, Robinson caught 25 passes for 576 yards, an average of 23 yards a reception, with seven touchdowns. Robinson also posted 31 stops with three TFL and a sack defensively.
Athlete — Yeshua Vaught (North Greene): The Region 1-A Co-Freshman of the Year, Vaught emerged as a threat in the backfield late in the season. He cracked the century mark on the ground three times and totaled 377 yards with two touchdowns, while also making 26 total tackles and recovering a fumble at linebacker.
Kicker — Cooper Graham (Greeneville): Graham’s 2021 season turned out to be one of the best a kicker has ever had, especially on extra points. He made 86-of-87 PAT kicks, tied for seventh-most in TSSAA history, while recording nine touchbacks and kicking a 32-yard field goal.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line — Kellen Capps (Chuckey-Doak): Capps shared Region 1-3A Defensive Lineman of the Year honors in 2021. He finished the year with 37 tackles, six for loss, while recovering three fumbles.
Defensive Line — Trevor Heater (South Greene): A three-time All-Region 1-2A selection, Heater led the Rebels in sacks with two. He posted 14 total stops while also playing center on the Rebels’ offensive line.
Defensive Line — Rashard Claridy (Greeneville): Claridy earned TnFCA All-State honors for his efforts in 2021. The senior lineman posted 52 tackles, 13 of those for loss with three sacks, two forced fumbles and 10 quarterback hurries.
Defensive Line — Brady Harkleroad (North Greene): Harkleroad anchored both of North Greene’s lines in 2021 an earned First Team All-Region honors. He recovered a team-high two fumbles with 10 total stops. The Huskies rushed for 1,658 yards behind him offensively.
Linebacker — Derek Miller (South Greene): Miller finished second in tackles for the Rebels his junior year, totaling 62 with six for loss, two fumbles recoveries, an interception and a defensive score. He shared Region 1-2A Defensive Player of the Year honors for his performance.
Linebacker — Roger Marshall (West Greene): A First Team Region 1-3A selection, Marshall finished as West Greene’s co-leading tackler with 85 stops.
Linebacker — Amanuel Dickson (Greeneville): Dickson filled in well for the injured Isaac Brown, the Sun’s 2020 Defensive Player of the Year. Dickson led Greeneville in tackles with 120, including 12 TFL and four sacks. He forced three fumbles, recovered one, intercepted two passes, broke up two more, scored a defensive touchdown and hurried the quarterback five times.
Defensive Back — Jalen Ingram (South Greene): A four-year starter on defense, Ingram became a serious threat on both sides of the ball for the Rebels. At corner, he posted 45 tackles with four for loss, while returning a fumble for a touchdown. At receiver, Ingram caught 17 passes for 407 yards and eight scores.
Defensive Back — Rio Little (Chuckey-Doak): Though often listed as a linebacker, Little moved to the secondary as well. Either way, he led the Black Knights in tackles (80) and stops for loss (10) while forcing a fumble and recovering another.
Defensive Back — Jaden Stevenson-Williams (Greeneville): Stevenson-Williams proved on both sides of the ball, speed kills. At defensive back, he posted 27 total stops with a TFL and broke up six passes while forcing a fumble. Stevenson-Williams also caught 16 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns on offense.
Defensive Back — Connor Lamons (Chuckey-Doak): The Black Knights’ top receiver also helped anchor the secondary. He intercepted a pass with one fumble recovery and 37 tackles, while also totaling 200 kickoff return yards and 127 punt return yards. Lamons had 25 catches for 523 yards and five touchdowns offensively.
Athlete — Hayden Hartman (South Greene): Despite not playing football until his junior year, Hartman adapted quickly. He led the Rebels in tackles with 74, including six TFL, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive score.
Athlete — Anthony Petersen (Greeneville): Petersen led the Greene Devils in tackles for loss with 19, while recording three sacks and breaking up two passes with four quarterback hurries. He finished with 109 total stops for Greeneville’s defense, which allowed 9.1 points per game.
Athlete — Chandler Fillers (South Greene): Another two-way threat for the Rebels, Fillers recorded 25 tackles with an interception and a forced fumble on defense. At receiver, he grabbed 34 catches for 654 yards and five touchdowns.
Punter — Blair Shelton (West Greene): Not surprisingly, Shelton repeated as Region 1-3A Specialist of the Year. He hit 24-of-24 extra points and 6-of-9 field goals, including a school-record 46-yard try at Union County. His average field goal make covered 39.3 yards, and his average punt went 40.4 yards. His two field goals against North Greene are a WGHS single-game record, and his six field goals tied the school season mark.