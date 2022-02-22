ELIZABETHTON — This was vintage Brooklyn Anderson.
In perhaps her best showing of the season, the two-time all-state post player bumped and banged her way to 15 points and 13 rebounds while leading the North Greene Lady Huskies to a 45-37 win over the Cloudland Lady Highlanders in the District 1-A tournament championship game on Monday night at Happy Valley High School.
For that effort, Anderson was named tournament MVP.
“Defensively, I thought Cloudland came out and was really physical and aggressive with Brooklyn. We were trying to get the ball to her in the post and they were knocking a lot of balls away,” said North Greene coach James Buchanan. “At halftime, we said, ‘Look, you’re going to have to really get after it here because their No. 1 objective is to take you out of this game.’
“She just became a force for us in the second half. We’re so used to seeing that out of her.”
All of Anderson’s points were hard-earned, coming in the paint and at the free throw line. She had four putbacks, including two on which she was fouled and went to the line to convert three-point plays.
“Big game by her,” Buchanan said. “Cloudland spent 10 fouls on her, basically, because both of their post players ended up fouling out tonight.”
Ella Benfield and Isabella Christman – Cloudland’s two post players referenced by Buchanan – looked as if they might lead the Lady Highlanders to victory early on.
Benfield scored seven points and Christman had four as Cloudland jumped to an 11-6 lead in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer from Karah Fields pushed Cloudland its biggest lead, 14-8, before Anderson hit a jumper in the lane and Shelby Davenport knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing to pull North Greene within 14-13 at the end of the first.
“Golly, Cloudland’s kids came out and were playing super hard and physical,” Buchanan said. “They punched us right in the mouth and got up by six. When we made a couple buckets, I thought that gave us confidence on the defensive end of the floor. We were finally able to get a few stops.”
Neither team led by more than three points in the second quarter with Cloudland going to halftime with a 23-22 lead.
North Greene held Cloudland scoreless over the first 4:40 of the third quarter while taking the lead for good, 27-23, on a runner from Sonya Wagner and a three-point play from Anderson.
Fields hit another 3 that pulled Cloudland within 29-28 at the 2:18 mark of the third, but Wagner scored on a putback and Zoe Sanders sank two free throws to push North Greene to a 33-28 lead at the end of the period.
A free throw from Anderson and a 3-pointer from Hailee English gave North Greene a 37-28 lead at the 5:49 mark of the fourth, and Cloudland got no closer than eight points the rest of the way.
North Greene twice led by as many as 11, 40-29 on a putback from English and 45-34 on a free throw from Sanders.
Sanders finished with 11 points for North Greene.
Davenport, who had 26 points in North Greene’s 68-42 win over Hampton in the semifinals on Friday night, was held to seven by Cloudland.
“You could tell Cloudland keyed on her tonight,” Buchanan said. “Our other kids did a good job of stepping up and making shots when she was getting a whole lot of attention.”
Benfield led Cloudland with 10 points before fouling out with 2:53 to play. Christman scored four points before fouling out with 2:14 left.
Saharra McKinney added nine points for the Lady Highlanders, while Fields finished with eight.
North Greene, now 21-12, will host Jellico in a Region 1-A quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. Cloudland (17-8) will host Hancock County.
“We’re tickled to death with the effort level tonight, at least for the second, third and fourth quarters,” Buchanan said. “… We’re very pleased to come out with a district championship.”
ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
Named to the regular season All-District 1-A team: Sonya Wagner, Hailee English, Brooklyn Anderson, Shelby Davenport (North Greene); Ella Benfield, Saharra McKinney, Isabella Christman (Cloudland), Taylor Berry, Lindsey Jenkins, Madison McClain (Hampton), Macey Ensor, Player of the Year Lyndie Ramsey (Unaka).
ALL-TOURNAMENT
MVP Brooklyn Anderson, Zoe Sanders, Shelby Davenport, Sonya Wagner (North Greene), Ella Benfield, Karah Fields, Saharra McKinney (Cloudland), Lyndie Ramsey, Kiki Forney (Unaka), Madison McClain, Lindsey Jenkins (Hampton).