Greene County’s biggest rivalry, “The Battle of the Milk Can,” will take place on Friday on Rebel Hill and is sponsored by Apex Bank.
“South Greene is excited to partner with Apex Bank on this EPIC occasion,” said Lori Wilhoit, SGHS principal. “The entire community is always excited to join in the healthy competition the Milk Can brings to both schools. Apex has made it possible to add funds to our schools while also adding fun and excitement to the tradition of the Milk Can game.”
Apex Bank purchased locally-designed T-shirts and delivered them to the schools to be sold to students, parents and fans to wear at the game. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts go to each participating school for their respective programs.
“West Greene wants to thank Apex Bank for the T-shirts promoting ‘The Battle of the Milk Can’ game,” said Tim Shelton, WGHS principal. “We know that South Greene has a great team, but our players and student body are excited about the opportunity to compete. We hope for an exciting game.”
“Apex Bank is so proud to be the sole sponsor of this year’s Battle of the Milk Can game,” said Donna Dearing, office manager of the Apex Bank West Main location. “Apex Bank partnered with South Greene and West Greene in early Spring 2020 to support this longtime rival game. It has finally come together with so much team work. The best of luck to both teams.”
The rivalry began in 1974 and is one of the most celebrated in the Northeast Tennessee region. South Greene leads the series 33-14.
Apex Bank currently operates 17 offices across Tennessee, in addition to its Knoxville-based national mortgage-servicing center, where the bank purchases residential and commercial mortgages throughout the country. For more information about Apex Bank, visit www.ApexBank.com.