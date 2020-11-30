HARROGATE — Jalia Arnwine scored the go-ahead basket with 11.7 seconds left as Tusculum University remained undefeated with a 57-53 South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball win on Saturday at Lincoln Memorial University.
Maddie Sutton recorded her third double-double in as many games for the Pioneers (3-0, 3-0 SAC), finishing with a team-high 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Tusculum earned its fourth straight victory over Lincoln Memorial (2-1, 2-1 SAC) and opened the season with three consecutive wins for the fourth year in a row.
Lauren Flowers scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the second half for the Railsplitters, who shot 25 percent (7-for-28) from the field in the second half and 35.4 percent (17-for-48) for the game. Lexi Kiser added 14 points for LMU, which went 17-for-19 from the foul line as a team but just 2-for-12 from 3-point range in the contest.
Sutton’s double-double was the 12th of her career, as she became the first Pioneer to register double-doubles in each of the first three games of a season since Brooke Underwood did so in points and assists in 2006-07. The last Pioneer with three straight points-rebounds double-doubles to begin a season was Whitley Campbell in 2000-01.
Marta Rodrigues also finished in double figures with 10 points and eight assists while playing all 40 minutes for the Pioneers. Aliyah Miller, who entered the game leading the SAC in scoring at 22.5 points per game, attempted just four shots and finished with six points and five rebounds to go along with three steals.
Saturday’s matchup was the first meeting between Tusculum and former coach Devan Carter, who took over at Lincoln Memorial in the spring after five seasons and 79 wins with the Pioneers including the 2020 SAC Championship title.
First-year Tusculum coach Meagan Price equaled Carter by winning her first three games on the Pioneer sidelines, a feat also accomplished by Missy Tiber (2005-06) and Randy Milligan (1997-98).
Tusculum trailed nearly the entire first half before tying the game 27-27 at intermission, then led nearly the entire second half before LMU tied the game 51-51 on two foul shots by Kiser with 1:22 left.
The Pioneers went back ahead 53-51 on a layup by Brianna Dixon with 55 seconds to play, only to see the Railsplitters answer on a bucket by Maggie Jachimczuk with 37.5 seconds left to even the score 53-53.
Arnwine connected off the glass from short range with 11.7 seconds to play to give the Pioneers a 55-53 lead.
LMU did not call time out and immediately went for the tying shot, but Flowers misfired with under four seconds left and Sutton collected the rebound with 2.5 seconds on the clock.
After three fouls brought the Railsplitters over the limit, Sutton sank the clinching foul shots with 1.3 seconds to play.
Tusculum travels to Newberry at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Wolves (1-2, 1-2 SAC) beat Limestone 65-52 Saturday afternoon ahead of a trip to Carson-Newman on Wednesday.