KNOXVILLE — For 60 minutes, the defensive-oriented game plan worked.
But Austin-East finally ended the deadlock midway through the second half, and then added more in a hurry. The Roadrunners blitzed Chuckey-Doak to quickly build a comfortable lead, defeating the Black Knights 5-1 in Monday’s Region 1-A semifinal at Sam Anderson Field.
Despite dominating in shots taken, the Roadrunners (10-2-1) couldn’t get the ball past senior goalkeeper Bryann Zapata. A 60th minute foul inside the box finally allowed Austin-East to score the first goal, a penalty kick by Lavie Ushindi.
Then the goals came in bunches, four in a five-minute stretch to be exact. Masudi Nyembo gathered in a through ball and scored from straightaway in the 62nd to double the lead. And just one minute after Rukundo Ishimwe went low and away for a 3-nil advantage, Brian Carmona added another close-range goal in the 65th to make it 4-nil.
“Our plan was to shut down the ball as best we could for as long as we could,” Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite said. “We knew they were very, very fast and they had a few amazing players on the ball. And if they got up on us then we’d have to change tactically. We got a lot more offense once we changed tactically, but also we weren’t as strong defensively.”
Esloni Hakizimana found the back of the net in the 70th minute for a five-goal advantage.
Zapata did the best he could to keep the Black Knights alive in his final game. The Roadrunners dominated 30-7 in overall shots taken, including 17-3 on goal. But Zapata held firm for 60 scoreless minutes before finishing with 12 saves.
“Bryann is amazing. He’s been amazing for four years,” Braithwaite said. “We’re really going to miss him.”
The Black Knights, who finish their season with a 5-8-2 record, didn’t go quietly.
Marco Rojas left the game with an injury in the 64th minute but later returned to the pitch. And in the 79th minute, he erased the shutout.
Angelo Sobrero crossed the ball into the box where an Austin-East player headed it, but Rojas returned the header off the left post and into the goal.
Colbie Conner, Collin West, Stephen Cedillo, Zapata and Sobrero saw their high school careers end when the clock reached full time.
Braithwaite credited the growth of Chuckey-Doak’s back line as a reason for its postseason run. West and Zapata are the only ones graduating, while sophomores Nic Fugate and Rio Little along with freshman Derek Tarlton will return.
“Really the defensive line as a whole is very young ... as a group they’ve improved exponentially all season,” Braithwaite said. “We’re looking for that backbone to keep us in games next year as we train a new keeper.”
The Roadrunners host Gatlinburg-Pittman, a 3-1 winner at University High, in Thursday’s Region 1-A championship before playing in Saturday’s Class A sectionals.