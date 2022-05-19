BRISTOL — Lily Ware didn’t have any success against Greeneville ace Leah Phillips until her fourth plate appearance.
Nikki Duncan had just tied the game with a leadoff solo home run. Ware then sent a 1-1 offering over the center-field fence, giving Tennessee High a 7-6 walk-off win and the Region 1-3A championship at Rotary Park Wednesday.
The Lady Vikings (25-8), region tournament champions for the first time in program history, rallied from a 5-2 deficit to send Greeneville (30-10) on the road for the Class 3A sectional round. The Lady Devils narrowly missed their first region tournament title since their 2015 state championship season and will travel to Gibbs, while Tennessee High hosts Carter for a trip to the state tournament.
“We just need to let it go,” Greeneville coach Jenna Restivo said. “Yeah it would’ve been nice to be a region champion. Of course everybody wants to win. But we still live to see another day. And it was good experience for our young pitcher to be in that situation. Hopefully she can bounce back from it.”
Phillips, a sophomore, had allowed only two earned runs on six hits before Tennessee High’s triumphant finish. She struck out one and walked five.
Restivo also noted the Lady Devils had some difficulty adjusting to the strike zone, but also that Greeneville stranded far too many runners. The Lady Devils left nine on base, failing to score with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
Abby Haga’s two-out solo home run cut Greeneville’s lead to 5-3 in the fifth inning.
Ansley Collins singled home Kyla Jobe to get the run back, before the Lady Vikings added two more in the bottom of the sixth. Winning pitcher Rylee Fields helped herself with a two-out single, driving in two runs to make it 6-5.
Fields struck out four and allowed one earned run with one walk, though Greeneville collected 12 hits against her.
Kaley Bradley and Lydia Darnell each hit a double with Collins, Laicy Darnell, Kaley Bradley and Madison Carpenter adding two hits apiece. Ella Moore, Ashlyn Rachon and Lauren Million all singled once.
Bradley led off the game with a line-drive double to left and scored Greeneville’s first run on a Lady Viking error. In the fourth, Bradley singled home two runs to break a 2-2 tie. She then scored on a wild pitch for a 5-2 Greeneville lead.
“Kaley had been struggling a little bit last week. but she made the adjustments in practice,” Restivo said. “That’s why she’s in the leadoff position because she gets everybody going. Good to see that out of her.”
Kaylie Hughes tied the game 1-1 on a two-out error in the bottom half, and Duncan’s RBI single put Tennessee ahead 2-1 after three innings.
Laicy Darnell led off the fourth with a base hit, and her courtesy runner Stoan Rader tied the game on Jobe’s groundout before Bradley’s go-ahead hit.
Fields, Haga and Duncan all had two hits for the Lady Vikings.
UP NEXT
The Lady Devils travel to Gibbs for the Class 3A sectional round on Friday. The winner secures a spot at the TSSAA Spring Fling.