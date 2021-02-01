A late three-point play and a block from sophomore Lauren Bailey lifted the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils to a 58-55 win at Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday.
With 22 seconds to play, Bailey spun to her left around Dobyns-Bennett senior Caitlyn Wallace on the right low block for a basket, was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw to push the Lady Devils to the lead.
Dobyns-Bennett had a chance to tie with time running out, but Bailey blocked Elle Francis' 3-point attempt from the right wing to secure the win.
Delana DeBusk scored a game-high 21 points for Greeneville, including a couple free throws down the stretch.
Bailey and Tambryn Ellenburg each finished with 11 points for the Lady Devils, now 13-5.
Greeneville led 16-8 after one quarter, 25-24 at halftime and trailed 43-40 after three before outscoring Dobyns-Bennett 9-1 over the final 4:31.
Wallace led Dobyns-Bennett (12-8) with 13 points, while Francis finished with 11.
Greeneville hosts Cumberland Gap on Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Jacksboro 58, South Greene 55
Despite getting 36 points from Jase Roderick, South Greene fell in the sectional.
Trey Gentry added nine points for South Greene, while Cayden Fillers and Colby Brooks each had six.
South Greene 37, Rogersville 25
Gentry scored 10 points, Brendan Lisenby had nine, Roderick had eight and Fillers had seven for South Greene in the first round of the area tournament.
Holston 38, South Greene 32
Roderick poured in 20 points in South Greene's loss in the second round of the area tournament.
South Greene 37
Johnson County 26
Fillers tallied 12 points and Roderick added 10 as South Greene won its third-round game of the area tournament to finish third.