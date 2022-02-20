As late as Saturday morning, it was still not clear whether Greeneville High’s Lauren Bailey would be able to play in the district tournament game scheduled that afternoon.
After missing the final two regular season games with illness, Bailey awoke Saturday sick to her stomach, but she recovered in time to get back on the hardwood and lead her Lady Devils to a 60-56 win over Cocke County in tournament semifinal action at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Bailey scored 23 points and the Devils used the speed and ball-hawking abilities of guards Delana DeBusk and Anna Shaw to get the victory and move to tonight’s championship game against Grainger at 8 p.m. Grainger advanced with a 61-21 thrashing of Cherokee.
The Greeneville boys will also play in the District 2-3A tourney finals to be held Tuesday night after they coasted past Claiborne 82-41 in semifinal action later Saturday. The Devils will take on Grainger for the district crown after the Grizzlies beat Cocke County 60-52.
All four teams who played on Saturday in girls and boys action have advanced to the Region 1-3A Tourney, the semifinals and finals of which will also be played at Hal Henard Gym. First round regional games are played at home sites, with the top two teams from each district as hosts.
PHYSICAL GAME
It’s tournament time, and all you had to do to understand that was watch the Lady Devils and Lady Red tangle in their outing. The two teams split the regular season meetings, and the rubber match meant the winner would get to play at home in the regional first round.
“It was the most physical game we’ve been involved in this year,” Coach Annette Watts said after the game. “We didn’t play a great game, but that No. 2 vs. No. 3 game is so big (with regional first round home court advantage pending the outcome). Down at their place when we played them we had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and they came back and beat us. I was proud of our girls tonight because we were able to hang on and respond.”
The coach was also glad to see Bailey back on the floor. The junior was selected by the Twin Lakes Conference coaches as Player of the Year earlier in the week.
“She came in and got a double-double for us,” the coach smiled of Bailey’s 23-point, 10-rebound effort. “And I’m not sure how many steals we had, but I know it was over 10, and Delana and Anna just propelled us.”
Greeneville turned in a torrid third quarter to get the point spread they needed to hang on down the stretch. Up by only a 26-25 advantage at halftime, the Devils used a 21-8 spurt in the period to roll to a 47-33 lead going into the final period.
After a poor shooting effort in the first half when they hit only 26 percent from the floor, Greeneville got two 3-pointers from Bailey and another from Grace Hayes, plus six points from Chloe Marsh to pull away.
Still, the game was not over.
Cocke County used the first four minutes of the period to get right back in it, thanks to a pair of threes from Sydney Clevenger. They went on a 19-7 run, and when Clevenger hit another one from NBA-range with 1:10 left on the clock, the Lady Red trailed by only 54-52.
Greeneville did not have to score another field goal because they were clutch from the charity stripe with the game on the line. Bailey buried four straight in the final minute and DeBusk knocked down two more. The Lady Red were never able to get back even.
“I thought the defense by Shaw and DeBusk was solid,” Coach Watts said. “They’ve (Cocke County) got some quickness, too, and they’ve got good players.”
DeBusk hadn’t scored in the game until netting seven points in the final quarter. Shaw scored only four but had eight rebounds and was a nagging thorn in the side to Cocke County the entire way with her quick hands.
The Devils trailed 7-0 at the outset, missing their first six shots from the floor and making five turnovers. But they began to find the range later, trailing 12-9 at the horn, then getting their first lead of the night at 20-19 on a 3-pointer by Bailey at the two minute mark of the first half.
For Greeneville (23-7), Hayes scored 10 and Marsh added eight to the point total. Cocke County (22-6) got 18 points each from Clevenger and Camryn Halcomb.
Cocke County will play Cherokee at 6:30 tonight in the consolation game prior to the GHS vs. Grainger title tilt.
GREENEVILLE (60): Grace Hayes 10, Lauren Bailey 23, Marsh 8, DeBusk 7, Shaw 4, Carter 6, Crumbley 2.
COCKE COUNTY (56): Sydney Clevenger 18, Gregg 7, Cofield 6, Niethammer 7, Halcomb 18.
3-Point Goals: GHS—6 (Bailey 4, Hayes 2). CC—6 (Clevenger 4, Halcomb 2).
GREENEVILLE 9 17 21 13 — 60
COCKE COUNTY 12 13 8 23 — 56
BOYS
GREENEVILLE 82
CLAIBORNE 41
The Greeneville High boys had no trouble with the Claiborne Bulldogs, grabbing a 27-12 first quarter lead and coasting.
The game started on a sour note with the Devils being assessed a technical foul to start the game when the officials witnessed a GHS players dunk in warmups, which is a violation of TSSAA rules. So Claiborne took a 1-0 lead, hitting one of two free throws, before the clock started to begin the game.
That lead didn’t last long. Greeneville scored seven straight to take the lead and never looked back.
The game was sewed up by halftime as the Devils led 54-24. The clock ran continuously in the fourth quarter after GHS had amassed a 77-35 third quarter advantage.
“With the injuries and sickness we’ve had, we’ve been able to develop some depth,” Coach Brad Woolsey said after the game. “It’s been good to get those other guys in the game and see what they can do.”
Especially pleasing to the coach was the return of Adjatay Dabbs to the lineup after missing several games with a bad ankle. Dabbs scored 13 in a starting role.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, the Mr. Basketball finalist for the state in Class 3A, led the way with 22 points while fellow senior Reid Satterfield dropped in 17 and grabbed eight rebounds.
The Bulldogs (10-18) got 18 points from Levi Peoples and nine from Ethan Cupp.
Greeneville improves to 23-6 with a date on Tuesday night to tangle with old rival Grainger in the district tournament finals at 8 p.m. Claiborne will play Cocke County in the consolation game.
CLAIBORNE (41): Bailey 2, Myatt 4, Levi Peoples 18, Cupp 9, Fugate 2, Thomas 2, Bolton 2, Short 2.
GREENEVILLE (82): Tillery 5, Ja’Kobi Gillespie 22, Adjatay Dabbs 13, Reid Satterfield 17, Grove 2, Price 5, Pillar 5, Goad 2, Lester 7, Williams 4.
3-Point Goals: CHS—4 (Peoples 2, Cupp 2). GHS—7 (Dabbs 2, Satterfield 2, Gillespie, Price, Pillar).
CLAIBORNE 12 12 11 6 — 41
GREENEVILLE 27 27 23 5 — 82