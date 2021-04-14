The North Greene Lady Huskies ripped 11 hits, including a grand slam from Haley Bailey, en route to a 14-8 over University High on Tuesday.
Bailey finished 3-for-4 with five RBI. Anna Weems was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Kylee Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Kessie Antonelli had a double; Zoe Sanders had a double and an RBI; Breezy Savage had a hit and two RBI; and Heidi Harmon had a hit.
Paysli Randolph drew the start in the circle and pitched five innings for the win. She gave up seven hits, seven runs, walked two and struck out seven.
Jones pitched the sixth and seventh. She gave up two hits, a run, walked one and struck out three.
North Greene plays at Chuckey-Doak on Thursday.
BASEBALL
North Greene 9
Sullivan North 2
Cayden Foulks went the distance on the mound as North Greene improved to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in District 1-A.
In his seven innings, Foulks gave up six hits, walked one and struck out eight. Both Sullivan North runs were earned.
North Greene's Dakota Robbins went 2-for-4 with three RBI, while Jonah Palmer had a double and two RBI.
North Greene plays at Jefferson County on Thursday.
TENNIS
Devils Sweep
Greeneville's boys defeated Sevier County 8-1 while the Lady Devils won 7-2.
In boys singles, Brayden Kennedy won 8-1, Jackson Weems won 8-0, Masen Flaglor won 8-5, Tanner Smith won 8-5, and Grayson Hite won 8-3.
In boys doubles, Kennedy and Weems won 8-2, Smith and Noah Helton won 8-5, and Flaglor and Hite won 8-2.
In girls singles, Morgan Mysinger won 8-5, Allie Renner won 8-4, Nia Newberry won 8-2, and Palmer Ballard won 8-4.
In girls doubles, Katie Leonard and Mysinger won 8-2, Renner and Ballard won 8-3, and Zoey Hayes and Newberry won 8-3.