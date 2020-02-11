MORRISTOWN — Lauren Bailey pumped in a game-high 29 points to lead the Greeneville Lady Greene Devils to a 66-59 win at Morristown East on Monday.
Greeneville trailed 31-28 at halftime and the game was tied 45-45 at the end of three quarters.
Bailey knocked down two 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Delana DeBusk scored eight of her 14 points in the final frame.
Lindy Carter finished with eight points for the Lady Devils, while Chloe Marsh had six.
Greeneville, now 14-12, travels to West Greene on Tuesday.
Sable Burnside scored 18 points for Morristown East, now 11-16.
BOYS Morristown East 71 Greeneville 67
Despite getting 21 points and 11 rebounds from Reid Satterfield and 16 points from Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville fell to 17-6 on the season.
Austin Loven added 11 points for the Devils.
Micah Simpson and Braden Ilic each scored 27 points for Morristown East, now 16-12.