She was already making an impact her freshman year. But as a junior, Lauren Bailey took her game – and the Greeneville Lady Devils – to the next level.
Greeneville’s leading scorer and rebounder, Bailey has been named the 2021-22 Greene County Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Her impact was rarely more apparent than during the Lady Devils’ late season tilts with Cocke County. Illness kept Bailey out of Greeneville’s district finale at Newport, which saw the Lady Devils falter down the stretch in a 70-62 loss.
Greeneville and Cocke County met again in the District 2-3A semifinal round, this time with Bailey available. Her 23-point effort helped the Lady Devils win 60-56.
And the rivals weren’t done either, facing each other for survival in the Region 1-3A semifinals at Hal Henard Gymnasium. Greeneville trailed nearly the entire game before finally jumping in front with 15 seconds left for a 73-69 win. All Bailey did was score 30 points, 13 in the fourth quarter.
The following Saturday, Bailey led Greeneville to its first TSSAA state tournament berth since 2010. She scored two baskets in the first 45 seconds of Greeneville’s 64-44 Class 3A Sectional win at Seymour. She finished the first quarter with 14 of a game-high 25 points.
Bailey led Greeneville to a 27-9 overall record, scoring a team-high 18.6 points per game. In addition to her team-best 7.8 rebounds per contest, Bailey also dished out 1.6 assists and averaged 2.1 steals a night.
BUCHANAN COACH OF THE YEAR
James Buchanan returned several players from last year’s state semifinal run.
But before the 2021-22 campaign could begin, he learned one of North Greene’s key players from the previous two seasons wouldn’t be available for part of her senior year. Two-time All-State center Brooklyn Anderson missed the first two months of the season due to pregnancy but returned after Christmas. Balancing motherhood with basketball, Anderson helped the Lady Huskies go 17-2 after turning the calendar en route to their third straight TSSAA state tournament berth.
North Greene’s third straight trip to Murfreesboro marked its sixth under Buchanan since his arrival at Baileyton in 2001. Along the way, Buchanan collected his 400th career win.
And don’t be fooled by North Greene’s 25-13 overall record. Buchanan deliberately stacked the front portion of North Greene’s schedule with perennial powerhouses, including eventual Class 4A state champion Bearden. The Lady Huskies took their lumps early with a 1-6 start and ended December with an 8-10 record. But North Greene lost only twice more before its TSSAA state quarterfinal defeat against eventual Class A state champion McKenzie.
North Greene’s senior class reached the Class A sectional round all four years while winning the last three District 1-A and Region 1-A tournaments as well.
GREENEVILLE
Point guard Delana DeBusk guided the Lady Devil offense her senior year. The Tusculum University signee averaged 9.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. DeBusk averaged a team-high 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals per game as well.
Chloe Marsh also averaged double figure scoring for the Lady Devils, finishing the year at 10.1 points per game. Often matched up against the opposing team’s best player, Marsh grabbed 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals while averaging 1.9 assists.
Grace Hayes also finished her GHS career with a state tournament berth. The senior averaged 8.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season.
NORTH GREENE
Senior forward Shelby Davenport took on a heavy workload early in the season, handling both scoring and rebounding. She finished the year averaging a team-high 12.9 points per game, as well as 4.3 boards. She finished her career with 1,387 points.
Anderson gave North Greene a boost with her return. It didn’t take her long to return to basketball form, as Anderson scored 9.8 points and grabbed a team-high 7.9 rebounds per contest to finish with 1,100 career points.
Shooting both from the perimeter and the paint, Sonya Wagner averaged 7.6 points per game while hitting tying Davenport with a team-high 1.0 3-pointers per game. Her 34.4% clip from deep ranks second only to Davenport’s 38.7%.
Senior Hailee English shot 39.1% from the field, including 51.4% from inside the 3-point line, while grabbing 2.4 rebounds per game.
SOUTH GREENE
Senior Amelia Mullins, the District 1-2A Player of the Year, led the Lady Rebels in rebounding with 5.3 boards per game, including 3.8 on the defensive side. In addition to her 6.5 points, Mullins led South Greene in assists (2.1) and steals (2.1) per game
Addison Williams, a Tusculum beach volleyball signee, made a world of difference with her size advantage and physicality in the paint. Williams averaged 3.7 rebounds per game while scoring 7.6 points.
Freshman Emma Cutshall led South Greene in scoring with 11.7 points per game, along with 4.4 boards and 1.5 steals.
Sophomore guard Hailey Brooks wasn’t far behind the scoring column with 9.3 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, along with 1.6 steals.
South Greene won the district title and finished 18-15 overall, bowing out in the Region 1-2A semifinals.
WEST GREENE
Whenever West Greene needed a basket, senior forward Tayli Rader proved to be the most reliable option. Rader constantly drove the basket and scored 12.7 points while grabbing 4.1 rebounds per game.
Senior point guard Megan Daniels emerged as a deep threat, especially after the injury to junior guard Madi Brown. Daniels averaged 10 points and 2 boards a night. The seniors helped West Greene earn its first region tournament berth since 2013 and first non-losing season since the 2004-05 campaign.
CHUCKEY-DOAK
Senior Breanna Roberts, an All-State goalkeeper for Chuckey-Doak’s soccer team, shot 30% from 3-point range and hit 66.7% from the foul line. Not to mention, she drew 10 charges and grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game, while averaging 6.3 points a night.