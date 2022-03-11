Greeneville native Taylor Bailey has signed with the Oakland Roots of the United Soccer League for the third straight season.
Bailey is slated to be Oakland’s starting keeper in its season opener at Rio Grande Valley in Texas on Saturday.
Bailey played soccer, basketball and football at Greeneville High School, and he was named All-State as a goalkeeper and a forward. Bailey also played club soccer for the Greeneville Galaxy.
Bailey was selected to the Tennessee Olympic Development Program team and went on to be a starting keeper for the U.S. Region III squad.
Bailey played collegiately at Nova Southeastern University and City College of San Francisco.
Bailey has also played for the Tri-Cities Otters and San Francisco City of the USL League 2.