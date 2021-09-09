PRO SOCCERPRO SOCCER Bailey Records Clean Sheet For Roots Sep 9, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taylor Bailey, a former Greeneville High School soccer standout, earned a shutout win in goal for the Oakland Roots on Wednesday night.Bailey’s effort helped the Roots take a 1-0 win at Las Vegas in USL Championship play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Blake 'Andy' Barham Enters 2022 Race For Sheriff Adam Hamilton (Died: Aug. 29, 2021) Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Delinquent Property Tax Sale Set For November Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.