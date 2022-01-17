MAYNARDVILLE — Jenna Baines and Allie Shelton didn’t have much trouble over the weekend.
Both Greeneville High School wrestlers placed first in their respective weight classes of the Patriot Challenge at Union County High School.
Baines (107) won two matches by fall before winning a 6-5 decision over Seymour’s Elinor Underwood in the championship round. Shelton (114) won all of her matches by fall, not needing more than one two-minute period until the title bout.
Gabbie Hall placed fourth in the 165-pound division.
As a team, the Lady Devils placed third with 72.5 points. Gibbs scored 122 points to win the team title, far ahead of runner-up Science Hill (79.5).
PATRIOT CHALLENGE
GREENEVILLE GIRLS
107
Jenna Baines (21-1) placed first
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Nora Karnes (Gibbs, 10-5), 1:44
Semifinal — won by fall over Shelby Collins (Bell Co., 15-8), 0:28
Championship — won by decision over Elinor Underwood (Seymour, 17-5), 6-5
114
Allie Shelton (23-5) placed first
Round 2 — won by fall over Rebecca Murray (Gibbs, 3-9), 0:32
Quarterfinal — won by fall over Sarah Tate (Sequatchie Co., 2-2) 0:30
Semifinal — won by fall over Esperanza Cruz (Gibbs, 0-6), 1:54
Championship — won by fall over Emily Mattison (Science Hill, 13-7), 4:55
120
Breanna Matthews (6-11)
Champ. Round 1 — Kaylee Bowman (Gibbs, 11-7) won by fall, 1:09
Cons. Round 1 — bye
Cons. Round 2 — won by fall over Danielle Rowlett (Halls, 0-2) 0:23
Cons. Round 3 — Tori Iams (Halls, 3-2) won by decision 8-2
126
Chloe Greenwell (7-17)
Champ. Round 1 — Alex Costello (Science Hill, 18-8) won by fall, 0:50
Cons. Round 1 — bye
Cons. Round 2 — Angelina Slingluff (Seymour, 11-5) won by fall, 0:59
165
Gabbie Hall (1-3) placed fourth
Round 1 — won by fall over Avery Grant (Sales Creek, 3-12), 2:13
Round 2 — Elaina Thibeault (Farragut, 17-5) won by fall. 1:05
Round 3 — Ella Tallent (Jefferson Co., 13-4) won by fall, 3:12
Third Place Match — Katie Harr (Gibbs, 13-5) won by fall, 1:32