MOSHEIM — Hunter Ball drove in four runs with a three-run homer and a sacrifice fly as the Chuckey-Doak Black Knights defeated the West Greene Buffaloes 10-0 in a District 2-2A game on Tuesday.
The Black Knights, who have won three straight games, improve to 10-10 overall and 7-5 in the district.
West Greene drops to 2-18, 1-9.
Chuckey-Doak cranked out 15 hits. Matthew Palazzo was 4-for-4; Cadin Tullock was 3-for-3 with a double; Wade Fletcher was 2-for-3; Jaylen Willett was 2-for-4; Cole Lamons had a double and three RBI; Connor Lamons had a double; and Dillon Shelton had a hit.
Connor Lamons pitched three innings for the win. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out six.
Kenton Cobble was 2-for-3 for West Greene.
Chuckey-Doak travels to Cocke County on Thursday.
North Greene 6 Northview 1
KODAK — Starter Cayden Foulks pitched five innings, gave up two hits, an unearned run, walked two and struck out five as North Greene improved to 20-5.
Jeshua Crawford tossed two scoreless innings of relief. He gave up a hit and struck out one.
Chance Campbell was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for North Greene. Carter Morelock and Brady Harkleroad each had a hit.
North Greene plays at Sullivan East on Thursday.
SOFTBALL North Greene 14 Cosby 0
Anna Weems went 2-for-2 with a double and four RBI, and Hailey Kirkpatrick was 2-for-2 with three RBI for the North Greene Lady Huskies.
Breezy Savage was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Paysli Randolph was 2-for-2; Zoe Sanders had a hit and two RBI; Cambell Gaby had a triple and two RBI; Kylee Jones had a hit and an RBI; and Kessie Antonelli had a hit.
Randolph went the distance in the circle for the win. In four innings, she gave up four hits, walked none and struck out two.
North Greene will host Cloudland on Wednesday.
Grainger 17 Greeneville 11
RUTLEDGE — Brooklyn Copley belted two home runs and drove in three runs to lead Grainger to the District 2-2A win.
Ashlyn Rachon had two hits, including a home run, and five RBI for Greeneville, which outhit Grainger 15-12.
Ella Moore had four hits, including two doubles, and two RBI; Laicy Darnell had three hits, including a double, and three RBI; Ansley Collins had three hits, including a double. Lauren Million, Leah Phillips and Madison Carpenter each added a hit.
Greeneville will host Science Hill on Wednesday.
Claiborne 11 South Greene 1
NEW TAZEWELL — Haley Gosnell reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a groundout by Lexi Miller in the first inning for South Greene’s lone run.
Whitney Casteel had a lead-off single in the first for South Greene’s only hit.
South Greene will host Sullivan East on Thursday.
Claiborne 8 South Greene 7
Sydney Gentry was 4-for-5, Miller was 3-for-5, Gosnell was 3-for-4 with a double, and Katie Willett was 2-for-4 for South Greene on Monday.
TRACK & FIELD West’s Church, Burkey Place
Bryson Church of West Greene placed seventh at the East Region Decathlon on Tuesday. Hunter Burkey of South Greene placed eighth.
Both will have a chance to advance to the state meet as at large placers depending on the results of the other state regionals.
Chandler Fillers and Ronan Buss also competed in the event for South Greene.
The state decathlon will begin on May 20 at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.