Greeneville had seen size before. But Bearden proved it has so much more.
The Lady Bulldogs placed four in double figures and dominated the first half, coasting to an 85-58 win over Greeneville at Hal Henard Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Jennifer Sullivan, a Tennessee Tech signee, hit four 3-pointers and led Bearden (15-3) with 29 points. The Lady Bulldogs never looked back after their 14-1 run in the first quarter, which built a 16-6 lead.
Bearden also defeated the Lady Devils 82-53 on Dec. 10 in the Roundball Showcase at Science Hill in Johnson City.
“They live up to their record, don’t they?” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said of Bearden. “They’ve got it all, they’ve got shooters, they just have a lot going for them.
“I’m disappointed that we let them score so many points. We’re a better defensive team than that.”
Bearden led 24-12 after the first quarter, and Sullivan’s second 3-pointer gave the Lady Bulldogs a 44-22 halftime lead.
The cushion reached 31 points in the third quarter and 32 in the fourth, coming at 79-47.
But the Lady Devils (14-3) didn’t lack effort or energy. Lauren Bailey fired in 24 points, hitting six times from 3-point range. Her first 3-pointer gave Greeneville its last lead at 5-2.
“I thought our energy was there. I felt like we were trying,” Watts said. “They were just so much quicker to the ball than we were. We’ve got to be able to keep people in front of us, don’t let them cross us over and box out. One and done was our goal, and they outrebounded us unmercifully.”
Watts took blame for Bearden’s rebounding advantage, as Greeneville played zone much of the first half.
Avery Treadwell, Bearden’s 6-foot-3 center, matched Maddie Brillhart with 13 points, and Emily Gonzalez scored 15. Brillhart hit from deep three times, with Gonzalez adding two triples.
Delana DeBusk scored 11 points for the Lady Devils.
G 12 10 17 19 — 58
B 24 20 22 19 — 85
G (58): Lauren Bailey 24, Delana DeBusk 11, Tambryn Ellenburg 6, Chloe Marsh 6, Lindy Carter 5, Kaylee Crumbley 4, Anna Shaw 2.
B (85): Jennifer Sullivan 29, Emily Gonzalez 15, Maddie Brillhart 13, Avery Treadwell 13, Bailey Burgess 4, Lindsay Wilson 3, Brinley Murphy 2, KA Murphy 2, Lauren Spainhower 2, Hannah Claire Stephens 2.
3-pointers: Lauren Bailey 6, Jennifer Sullivan 4, Maddie Brillhart 3, Tambryn Ellenburg 2, Emily Gonzalez 2, Delana DeBusk, Lindsay Wilson.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Cherokee on Tuesday.