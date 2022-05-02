Leave it to a five-time Class 3A state champion to end Greeneville’s unbeaten streak.
Bearden’s depth took a toll on the Greene Devils in the second half, as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 5-1 win at Burley Stadium.
The match was deadlocked for 36 minutes until Lucas Nordin scored his second goal in the 46th. His 25-yard blast put Bearden (12-1-3) ahead for good. And the Bulldogs added another in the 49th, as Rudy Dardon sent home Cole Hutchison’s corner kick for a 3-1 lead.
“Did we run out of gas a little bit? Probably,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “Our boys withstood so much pressure and exerted so much energy in the first half … that’s one of the hardest halves of soccer we’ve played, and this is by far one of the best teams we’ve played in a long time.”
Jasper Clapp angled his 18-yard shot just inside the right post in the 63rd minute. Cooper Cross finished a counterattack for Bearden’s final goal in the 77th.
Even when Nordin’s first goal from just outside the 18 put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 in the third minute, Greeneville (8-5-3) hardly flinched.
In fact, the Greene Devils equalized in the 10th minute. Cade Snelson crossed into the 6-yard box, where Drew Shelton one-touched the ball into the net.
”That’s been one of our things we’ve done pretty well this year, when we get down early we’ve been pretty resilient,” Graham said. “We had a feeling a lot of our chances would be transition chances, and we had some of those. Unfortunately, we had more of those the first half than we did the second.”
Back from a recent injury, senior goalkeeper Aiden Creech made five saves in the first half to keep the score even. He finished with seven stops.
The Bulldogs held a commanding 24-7 advantage in shots taken, including 12-4 on goal. Logan Nelson made three saves for the Bulldogs.
Junior midfielder and captain Brady Quillen missed Monday’s match with an injury. Junior Alden Wakefield and sophomore David Fisher played much larger midfield roles than before, but Graham praised their efforts.
Wakefield’s 13th-minute shot was saved, and his free kick in the 24th minute went just wide right. Austin Beets also had a free kick narrowly miss in the 75th minute.
Graham also erased Drew Hillyer, Landyn White, Connor Stayton and Park Mitchel for their back-line efforts in front of Creech.
“Some of those goals were because we lost possession our attacking third,” Graham noted. “It’s just hard to get them all back that quickly.”
UP NEXT
The Greene Devils conclude conference play Tuesday with a trip to Volunteer.
Greeneville, the No. 1 seed for the District 1-2A tournament will also host the district semifinal round on May 10 at Burley Stadium.