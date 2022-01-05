Ja’Kobi Gillespie proved, again, he can carry Greeneville if needed. But against a Class 4A state powerhouse, he just didn’t get enough help.
The Greene Devils answered Bearden’s challenge in the first half but stumbled down the stretch as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 74-61 win Wednesday night at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Gillespie dropped in 32 points to lead all scorers, but only five of those points came in the second half. He shot 11-of-12 from the foul line in the first half and hit three 3-pointers, scoring 27 points before intermission. His last two came at the charity stripe, tying the halftime score 35-35.
“Kobi had to shoulder so much of the load in the first half, and the effects of some of that could be seen in the fourth quarter,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “As coaches, we have to do a better job of figuring out ways to lessen that load on him and give him some breaks.”
Greeneville played without senior and second-leading scorer Reid Satterfield, who missed Wednesday’s contest due to illness.
“A good bit of our offense is predicated on (Gillespie and Satterfield) playing together,” Woolsey said. ”You don’t really have a chance to change a whole lot so you just make some minor adjustments and hope they work. We weren’t very effective tonight. Hopefully it’s a really good learning experience not just for our kids, but also for me in terms of understanding some things.”
Woolsey hopes Satterfield will return for Greeneville’s next game on Tuesday night.
The Greene Devils (11-5) fell behind 41-37 in the third quarter but rallied. After Gillespie’s 3-pointer, Adjatay Dabbs scored in transition for a 42-41 lead.
But after Jackson Tillery’s runner put Greeneville ahead 44-43, Bearden (12-5) scored seven straight points and never lost the lead again. Elijah Bredwood’s 3-pointer at the buzzer put the Bulldogs up 55-49 going to the fourth quarter.
Jayquan Price’s second 3-pointer kept Greeneville within 60-52, but the Bulldogs led by double digits the rest of the game.
Walker Kyle scored 28 points, Darian Bailey had 19 and Bredwood had 10 for the Bulldogs, who have reached the TSSAA state tournament four of the past five seasons including their 2019 state title.
The Greene Devils trailed 12-7 but used an 8-2 run to grab the lead, including Gillespie’s fall-away triple. Price hit from deep to give Greeneville its first lead 15-14.
Price hit double figures for the Greene Devils with 11 points.
G 19 16 14 12 — 61
B 16 19 20 19 — 74
G (61): Ja’Kobi Gillespie 32, Jayquan Price 11, Adjatay Dabbs 7, Terry Grove 6, Nic Pillar 3, Jackson Tillery 2.
B (74): Walker Kyle 28, Darian Bailey 19, Elijah Bredwood 10, Jake Poole 9, Hayden Moseley 8.
3-pointers: Ja’Kobi Gillespie 3, Elijah Bredwood 2, Walker Kyle 2, Jayquan Price 2, Darian Bailey, Adjatay Dabbs, Nic Pillar.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Cherokee on Tuesday.