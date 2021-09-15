BRISTOL — The Tusculum University women's volleyball team kept its fiery ways intact by sweeping in-state foe King in the final non-conference contest of the regular season. The victory runs the Pioneers’ winning streak up to six matches, the best start since 2011.
The Black and Orange (6-1) won the match by scores of 25-13, 25-10, 25-20 over the Tornado (2-3).
Emiah Burrowes had a career performance, notching 15 kills on a .480 hitting percentage. Carli Pigza also had a fantastic night, collecting 10 kills on a .400 clip. Elise Carmichael dished out 25 assists, followed by 11 out of the hands of Catherine Clingan. The latter finished with a match-best three aces, her highest total of the season. Carly Sosnowski, Burrowes, Raeley Matthews, and Carmichael rounded out the category with one each. Defensively, Sosnowski and Matthews tied for a match-high 14 digs, while Burrowes and Clingan collected seven apiece. Bailey Parker is credited with three total blocks (one solo, two assists).
In its best hitting night in nearly two years, Tusculum hit an electric .326 with 40 kills, 10 errors and 92 total attacks. The Pioneers led the Tornado in assists (38-18), aces (7-2), and digs (49-32), while the teams tied with four total blocks apiece.
TU begins a four-match homestand against Newberry at 7 p.m. Friday.