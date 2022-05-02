The COVID pandemic prevented Bertha McGhee from celebrating her 100th and 101st birthdays with her beloved family.
This year was thankfully different. After surviving her own battle with COVID, McGhee celebrated her 102nd birthday on April 16 — happily surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Her party was held at Ballad Health’s Laughlin Healthcare Center, where she has been a resident for about six years. In addition to her family, staff members and residents of the nursing home were also in attendance to help McGhee mark her special day.
When asked what’s her secret to such a long life, McGhee proudly answered that it has been her loving children and grandchildren who have kept her going for so many years.
She has three sons, Dennis McGhee, Steve McGhee and Mike McGhee. Her daughter, Willadean Ricker, died in 2018.
McGhee was also the mother of twins, a boy and girl, named Dallas Ray and Brenda Fay McGhee, who died in infancy.
She additionally has 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
McGhee was born on April 16, 1920 in Kingsport — not long after another pandemic, the Spanish flu, had spread worldwide. By the time she was born, however, the deadly influenza pandemic had finally begun to subside.
As a young child, however, McGhee was not so fortunate in avoiding polio. (or poliomyelitis.) At that time, there was no vaccine available for the contagious viral disease, which was then referred to as infantile paralysis. It most often struck children, often resulting in severe, disabling paralysis — and sometimes death.
Thankfully, polio did not paralyze her, but she “always walked with a limp because of it,” according to her son, Steve.
Despite her physical impairment, however, McGhee went on to lead a full, productive life.
She moved to Greeneville from Kingsport with her then-husband Fred McGhee, who was a Greene County native. The couple divorced in 1969.
She later married Gordon Stafford, who passed away in 2004.
McGhee served as a kitchen worker at the former Takoma Hospital, where she retired in 1972.
She was also an active gardener, raising a large vegetable garden and flowers each summer.
Because of her weak legs, she eventually had to rely on the use of an electric wheelchair in order to get around more easily. However, it didn’t stop her from working in her garden.
“She would sit and scoot using the hoe and pulling weeds,” her son said.
“She always had some of the prettiest tomatoes I’ve ever seen,” he added. “She never watered anything until the sun went down in the evenings, so maybe that was her gardening secret.”
In addition to tomatoes, McGhee was also known for her success with green beans. “She used to can 40 to 50 jars of green beans each summer and have them to eat during the winter,” her son said.
Her son, Dennis McGhee said his mother is also a wonderful cook.
“When you pulled in the driveway at her house, you could smell the fried potatoes and onions cooking on the stove and the cornbread in the oven,” he said.
Granddaughter Kathy Fellers said her grandmother has always loved getting out and riding around the area.
“She loves visiting people,” Fellers said. “She’s also very much an outdoorsy person who loves to go camping.”
McGhee is the oldest resident of the Laughlin Healthcare Center.
According to the facility’s activities coordinator, Debra Brabson, the nursing home has another resident who is 99 years old and at least five residents who are in their 90s.
Anyone who would like to send well-wishes to McGhee can mail them to: Laughlin Healthcare Center, ATTN: Bertha McGhee, 801 E. McKee St., Greeneville, TN 37743.