Teams looking to knock off the Greeneville Greene Devils better have them on the ropes at the end of the first quarter.
That’s because the Greene Devils pack a big punch in the second and third quarters.
Trailing Unicoi County 35-34 with three minutes to play in the second quarter of a Region 1-2A quarterfinal on Saturday night, Greeneville closed the frame on a 20-3 run en route to a 96-51 win.
The 20-3 spurt pushed Greeneville to a 54-38 halftime lead in a game that was tied 18-18 after one quarter.
“Defensively, we were not very good in the first quarter. But we were great offensively in the second quarter,” said Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey, whose Greene Devils netted 36 points in the second.
Greeneville’s 20-3 run started simple when Adjatay Dabbs stuck back a rebound to push the Greene Devils ahead 36-35.
Jakobi Gillespie took it from there, knocking down a 3-pointer, slamming home a dunk off a steal and converting a three-point play for a 44-35 Greeneville lead with 1:14 to play in the second.
A 3-pointer from Grant Hensley pulled Unicoi within 44-38, but it proved to be a mere speed bump.
Greeneville then got a 3-pointer from Connor DeBusk, a steal and layup from Trey Mayes, a fastbreak layup from Gillespie and a 3-pointer from Reid Satterfield with a couple ticks left on the clock for the 54-38 lead at the break.
That whipped the Greeneville faithful into a frenzy, and Unicoi got no closer the rest of the way.
“The student section was unbelievable tonight,” Woolsey said. “Our guys were playing hard and they were adding to that energy. They had that synergy going between the two. That’s a fun situation for high school kids to get to enjoy and experience.”
Greeneville, which entered the game outscoring opponents by an average of 25 points over the second and third quarters, continued its outburst with 29 points in the third for an 83-46 lead.
Satterfield, who had just the 3-pointer in the first half, scored eight of Greeneville’s first 11 points in the third. He finished with 12 points in the quarter and 15 for the game.
Mayes converted a three-point play and another layup early in the third on his way to a career-high 18 points.
Gillespie threw down another rim rocker late in the third and finished with a game-high 27 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career.
DeBusk added 14 points for Greeneville, while Dabbs chipped in eight and Reid Cannon had six.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is you have to have a presence on both ends of the floor at all times,” Woolsey said. “You can get into a situation where you just kind of stand around. Trey doesn’t do that and he definitely didn’t do that tonight. He found the open areas that Unicoi was leaving and he did a great job of finishing.
“And Jakobi getting to the 1,000-point mark is awesome. He’s just grown in all parts of his game. We’re happy for him and glad he got to that milestone.”
Greeneville, now 25-6, will host Elizabethton in Tuesday’s semifinals. Elizabethton (18-7) defeated South Greene 62-48 on Saturday.
“Elizabethton has a kid, Jake Roberts, who scored 46 points against Sullivan East this year,” Woolsey said. “He’s a great player and they have pieces around him that can do some things.
“We’re going to really have to be prepared and locked in defensively because they’re going to come in here with a win on their mind. … I’ve told the guys, ‘There’s nobody that’s going to give you anything. Every moment we’re on the court, you’re going to have to go take it.’”
Unicoi was playing without coach John Good, who stepped down on Friday amid controversy stemming from a social media video in which Good made comments at an East Tennessee State University rally concerning the Bucs’ basketball team kneeling during the national anthem.
The Blue Devils, who got a team-high 13 points from Ty Johnson, end their season at 16-15.