On a night when the weather could not have been much more miserable, Cloudland’s Seth Birchfield didn’t seem to mind the cold rain a bit.
Birchfield, one of the top rushers in East Tennessee during the 2021 football season, carried the ball a whopping 28 times for 304 yards in leading state-ranked and Region 1-A regular season champ Cloudland to a 38-8 win over the homestanding North Greene Huskies.
The loss by North Greene made Senior Night a bit disappointing, but the Huskies can relish the fact that their season is not over as they will be in the post-season playoffs next Friday night with a visit to Coalfield on the docket. The Huskies finish their regular season at 3-7. Cloudland is 9-1 and will be home in the first round of the 1-A playoffs next Friday.
Cloudland’s talented running attack proved too much for the Huskies, who could not answer on offense as they made only one first down in the opening half as they fell behind 22-0. Two more Highlander scores in the second half built the lead to 38-0 before the Huskies got a good drive going that wound up with a touchdown to avert the shutout.
Birchfield came into the contest with 1,477 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns on the year and padded those stats with his big night on a wet track. Light rain fell throughout most of the contest accompanied by a chilling breeze that had the Senior Night fans at The Tundra huddling for warmth beneath umbrellas and hoodies.
North Greene Coach Eric Tilson went for broke early in the game, going for it on fourth down and 1 on the game’s first possession and his squad at their own 24-yard line. But Zach Atnip got the first down with a 3-yard burst around right end. Unfortunately, the drive then started going backward and the Huskies eventually had to punt. That early first down would be the only one the home team would muster in the opening half of play as the aggressive defense by the Highlanders continually stymied the Huskies.
Cloudland scored on their first possession, moving 55 yards in eight plays with Caleb Sluder barging over from the 1-yard line. Quarterback Chase Shell threw to Maverick Simerly for the two-point conversion.
Their second possession also ended in a score as the Landers went 71 yards in five plays. Birchfield peeled off a 44-yard run to set things up. Shell threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Gage McKinney. The conversion pass was incomplete but Cloudland was up 14-0.
Disaster struck the Huskies when they lost a fumble at their own 42, but a nice defensive stand by the Huskies got NG the ball back. Tyler Sanches caught Birchfield in the backfield for a 2-yard loss as Cloudland went for it on fourth and 1 from the NG 22.
But another long run, this one for 43 yards by Birchfield, set up the next Cloudland score later in the period. The drive covered 74 yards in six plays. Birchfield got the touchdown on a 5-yard run and Sluder ran for the two points and a 22-0 lead.
Cloudland got the ball back just before intermission when Sluder picked off a Zach Atnip pass and returned it to the NG 45. It was North Greene’s only pass attempt of the game. The clock ran out ending the half with the Landers on the NG 20 where Shell was sacked by a host of blitzing Huskies as the horn sounded ending the period.
Cloudland got the second half kickoff and moved 51 yards in five plays to score and go up 30-0. Quarterback Shell faked an inside handoff and kept himself around end for a 26-yard TD run. Birchfield ran for the conversion.
Three plays and a punt by North Greene gave the ball back to Cloudland. But this time a nice defensive effort stopped a drive when a tipped pass from Shell was intercepted by the Huskies’ Ben Atnip at the Cloudland 39.
The Huskies finally got a bit of offense going behind the running of Atnip and Sanches, but they eventually went backwards thanks to a holding penalty and a quarterback sack.
Birchfield then uncorked his longest run of the night, a 68-yarder for a score, on the second play of the fourth quarter and Shell passed to Simerly for the conversion and a 38-0 advantage.
North Greene freshman Yeshua Vaught, who rushed for 76 yards in the game, then took over a drive that ended in the Huskies’ only score of the night. Starting at their own 4, NG moved down field in eight plays. The biggest play of the drive was a 42-yard run by Vaught. Sanches had a 17-yard surge, and then scored on a 2-yard plunge with only 3:36 left in the contest. Sanches also ran for the conversion to close the gap to 38-8.
Cloudland was able to run out the clock to end the contest.
Cloudland finished with 420 yards of offense, 360 rushing, led by the 304 from Birchfield. North Greene managed 123 yards, all rushing, with Vaught having 76 and Sanches 31.
Score by quarters:
Cloudland 8 14 8 8—38
North Greene 0 0 0 8—8
First Quarter:
Cld—Caleb Sluder, 1 run (Chase Shell pass to Maverick Simerly)
Second Quarter:
Cld—Gage McKinney, 21 pass from Shell (pass failed)
Cld—Seth Birchfield, 5 run (Sluder run)
Third Quarter:
Cld—Shell, 26 run (Birchfield run)
Fourth Quarter:
Cld—Birchfield, 68 run (Shell pass to Simerly)
NG—Tyler Sanches, 2 run (Sanches run)