How critical is this week’s game on The Range?
Nevermind that it’s a county rivalry – a home playoff game hangs in the balance. The winner stays in Greene County for at least the first round. The loser hits the road.
On the other side of the Class 3A playoff bracket awaits either Gatlinburg-Pittman or Pigeon Forge. With Pigeon Forge's 17-14 win over G-P Thursday night, the Tigers clinched Region 2-3A's No. 2 seed and will host the loser of Friday's game on The Range. The winner clinches the second seed in Region 1-3A and will host G-P.
The Buffaloes and Black Knights haven’t faced each other in two years, as Chuckey-Doak got a COVID win last season.
There isn’t a much better time for West Greene (4-4, 2-1 Region 1-3A) to snap a three-game skid. The Buffaloes lost to non-conference rivals Cloudland and Cherokee before a 28-10 loss at conference champion Unicoi County.
Ethan Turner enters his senior night having surpassed the 500-yard receiving mark this season. Easily the Buffaloes’ leading receiver, he’s caught 39 passes for 568 yards and four scores. Keith Valentine is second in receptions with eight for 114 yards, and Braylon Rader ranks second in receiving yards with 158 on four catches. Both have two touchdown receptions.
Jaden Gregg isn’t far from a milestone either. Just 118 yards separate him from 1,000 yards passing this season. He’s thrown for 882 yards and eight touchdowns against one pick. And he’s also the Buffs’ second-leading rusher with 178 yards and two scores.
Another senior, Janson Kesterson, leads West Greene on the ground with 367 yards and four TDs.
But junior linebacker Rio Little and the Chuckey-Doak defense won’t be pushovers. The Black Knights (5-4, 2-1) are coming off a 39-0 win at North Greene, which the Buffaloes defeated 27-0.
Little leads C-D with 61 tackles this season, seven for loss and two sacks. Josh Guy (45 tackles), Isaiah Treadway (33 tackles) and Kellen Capps (28 tackles) all have three TFL, although Guy left last week’s game with an injury. Connor Lamons has 36 tackles, a sack and an interception.
Speaking of milestones, C-D sophomore running back Brasen Murvin hit one at North Greene as he eclipsed 1,000 yards for the season. Murvin has 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 158 carries this year, an average of 7.2 yards per carry.
Cadin Tullock is now up to 765 yards passing for his junior year, with eight TDs and three interceptions. Three of those scoring tosses have gone to Lamons, who has 14 grabs for 307 yards. Senior tight end Hayden Anderson has 165 yards and two TDs on six receptions, and Treadway has caught eight passes for 163.
Junior lineman Roger Marshall leads the West Greene defense with 52 tackles, along with three sacks and two forced fumbles. Turner ranks second in total stops with 41, and first in TFL with nine. Sophomore linebacker Wyatt Moody, who scored on a pick-six earlier this year, has 30 stops.
The teams’ 46th meeting kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Jim Sauceman Field.
CLOUDLAND AT NORTH GREENE
Stop Seth Birchfield – much easier said than done.
The senior running back has been the heart and soul of Cloudland’s offense. He added four touchdowns to his season total last week at Johnson County, leading the sixth-ranked Highlanders (8-1, 3-0 Region 1-A) to a 42-6 win. And when it’s not Birchfield, it’s fellow senior Caleb Sluder getting the carry.
The North Greene defense – led in tackles by Tyler Sanches, Nicholas Mitchell and Zach Atnip – faces a tall task on senior night.
On offense, the Huskies (3-6, 1-2) did improve statistically against Chuckey-Doak. Sanches rushed for 95 yards, including a 55-yard run in the third quarter. He’s rushed for over 700 yards this season with seven touchdowns.
Yeshua Vaught and Zach Atnip naturally need to help Sanches carry the load this week. Weather conditions didn’t allow for much passing last week by Tanner Sexton.
Kickoff from The Tundra is set for 7:30 p.m.