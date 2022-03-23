ELIZABETHTON — It’s been so long since Chuckey-Doak won a baseball district championship that coach Jimmy Willett can’t recall the year.
If the past week is any indication, though, the Black Knights just might end the drought this season.
For the second straight game on Tuesday, Chuckey-Doak routed Happy Valley – this time 18-1 – to improve to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 1-2A. The Black Knights also defeated the Warriors 18-4 at home on Monday.
“You’ve still got to work for it. Nothing is going to be given to us,” Willett said. “If you start relaxing, you’ll find yourself on the bottom real quick. They’ve got to keep working, keep pushing.”
Including 8-2 and 17-4 wins over Johnson County last week, Chuckey-Doak has outscored opponents 61-11 in its four district games.
With so much talent, Willett says the biggest challenge the Black Knights must overcome is putting egos aside.
“We’ve got to keep swinging the bats. Our defense is pretty good and we need to get some arms healed up. Right now, we’re playing pretty good. But I’d like for them to play better as a team.
“There’s enough talent here, enough athletes here that if they ever gel and play together, play for each other instead of playing as individuals, we’ll be great. There’s no limit to what this team could do.”
Chuckey-Doak cranked out 13 hits – six for extra bases – and took advantage of six Happy Valley errors en route to the run-rule win in five innings on Tuesday.
Seven Black Knights had at least one hit. Cole Lamons went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI; Datyn Bowman was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Christian Derry was 2-for-3 with three RBI; Austin McBurnett was 2-for-3 with a triple; Connor Lamons was 1-for-2 with two RBI; Jaylen Willett had a double and an RBI; and Wade Fletcher had a double.
Chuckey-Doak broke the game open with six runs in the second inning for a 7-0 lead. With two out in the frame, Willett doubled in a run and Connor Lamons drove in two with a single to cap the scoring.
Derry drew the start on the mound and pitched three innings. He gave up five hits, a run, walked one and struck out three.
Fletcher held Happy Valley hitless and scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings. He walked two and struck out five.
Chuckey-Doak will host Providence Academy in a non-district game at 5 p.m. Thursday.