AFTON — What do you get when you cross a much-improved Chuckey-Doak soccer team with a short-handed Gatlinburg-Pittman squad?
One of the best matches to ever be played at picturesque Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
After playing to a 1-1 tie through two overtimes Tuesday, Gatlinburg-Pittman finally put away the Region 1-A semifinal 5-4 on penalty kicks.
“I am very happy with how we played. This might be the first time all year we played a strong 80 to 100 minutes,” said Chuckey-Doak coach Cory Braithwaite, whose Black Knights end their season at 7-11. “We put two halves together. That’s what we have been working on all season. And it came together tonight against a very good, very talented Gatlinburg-Pittman team.
“I’m proud of the boys. We came out with a game plan and they stuck to it. We got down, had to change things up and our boys adjusted well, got back in the game. They played their hearts out.”
Tuesday’s thriller was a far cry from Chuckey-Doak’s 10-2 loss at Gatlinburg-Pittman on April 28, the Black Knights’ worst loss of the season.
And while Gatlinburg-Pittman played Tuesday without seven players, including five starters, due to a suspension, illness, vacation and injuries and played a man down most of the match due to an ejection, the Highlanders heaped unsolicited praise upon the Chuckey-Doak program.
“That was a heckuva match. We don’t get a lot of matches like that. It was incredible,” said Gatlinburg-Pittman coach Zach Schrandt, whose Highlanders are 10-6-1. “Chuckey-Doak’s boys fought. I can’t say enough about how well that program played tonight. They shouldn’t hang their heads. They’re building a great thing here. Great facility, great community support.”
Said Gatlinburg-Pittman senior Xander Morales, “We really hate it for Chuckey-Doak, especially their seniors. I know it’s not the best feeling for them right now, but they played so well. We still have a goal to win the state championship and we’re going to try to win it for them as well. We’re going to try our best to go all the way for them.”
Chuckey-Doak’s Rio Little opened the decisive penalty kicks by burying a shot into the lower left corner of the goal before Gatlinburg-Pittman’s Cody Kihlberg tied it 1-1 and Erick Marcia Chavez made it 2-1.
Ethan Grindstaff then buried a shot in the lower left of the goal to pull Chuckey-Doak even 2-2 before Knights’ keeper Levi Wirt made a diving stop on a shot by Aidan Jennette.
Chuckey-Doak left-footer Ethan Wagers then pulled a shot right past Gatlinburg-Pittman keeper Jeffri Rubi Valadares for a 3-2 lead before the Highlanders tied it again 3-3.
Chuckey-Doak made it 4-3 when a shot to the right deflected off the left hand of a diving Valadares and into the net, but Gatlinburg-Pittman tied it 4-4 on a shot by Morales.
After Chuckey-Doak missed in the seventh round, a shot to the upper left by Moises Yuiman found the back of the net for the 5-4 match-winner.
“In penalty kicks, anybody can win. It’s just the luck of the draw,” Braithwaite said. “Anybody can miss, anybody can make it. It is what it is. It’s a coin flip, really. You can’t put it in fate’s hands if you want to win.”
Yuiman’s match-winner was redemption after he gave Chuckey-Doak an own goal that tied the match 1-1 in the 17th minute of the second half.
Grindstaff shot from the right side of the box on a breakaway before Yuiman kicked the ball to the right past Valadares and into the back of the net while trying to clear.
Gatlinburg-Pittman grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute of the first half when Yuiman got behind Chuckey-Doak’s back line on a breakaway and buried a shot into the lower left of the goal.
In the 20th minute of the first half, a Gatlinburg-Pittman player received a red card and was ejected for a handball in the box, thus the Highlanders played the rest of the match a man down.
On the ensuing penalty kick, Valadares dove to his right to stop Little. Little gathered the rebound, but was denied again by Valadares, who got to his feet and dove to his right again to stop a point-blank shot.
“Both keepers had really, really good saves in clutch situations in both halves,” Braithwaite said.
Gatlinburg-Pittman will play at Alcoa, a 1-0 winner over University High, for the region championship on Thursday.