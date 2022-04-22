AFTON — Chuckey-Doak’s first district win gave it the inside track for first in the district race.
Two more conference wins and the Black Knights will secure the coveted No. 1 seed for the District 1-A tournament. And there aren’t many better ways to end a skid than by taking down your cross-county rival.
Marco Rojas completed the hat trick, and Chuckey-Doak snapped a four-match losing streak with a 5-1 win over West Greene on Friday at Anna S. Ricker Soccer Field.
”I thought Marco played excellent today,” Black Knights coach Cory Braithwaite said. “I will always say that all of them can play better, communicate better, make better passes, shoot better. But he was on point today.”
And he found himself in the right spot to give the Black Knights (5-7, 1-1 District 1-A) a two-score lead in the 23rd minute. Levi Wirt cleared the ball from the box and found Rojas, who got free for an open shot and delivered for a 2-0 advantage.
Brayden Collins found Rojas in the box 10 minutes later, and Rojas finished to make it 3-0 in the 33rd minute. Rojas completed the hat trick in the 76th minute unassisted, finishing with seven shots on goal.
Roberto Vazquez played a role in Chuckey-Doak’s other two goals. His assist went to Rio Little in the 13th minute, and Little finished to break the scoreless tie.
And with three minutes until halftime, Vazquez headed the ball into the next off Ethan Grindstaff’s assist for a 4-0 lead at intermission.
”Roberto brings a lot of energy to the middle,” Braithwaite said. “I’ve worked on him since he was a freshman to pass the ball more, and it’s really starting to click.”
Dani Cicero erased the shutout in the 61st minute with his goal from inside the box.
But West Greene (4-5, 1-2) couldn’t get anything else past Chuckey-Doak goalkeeper Levi Wirt, who’s played like anything but a freshman lately. Wirt saved 12 shots Friday night.
“We put him through the wringer a little bit this year,” Braithwaite said. “He’s come a long way.”
Little and Vazquez often found themselves guarding West Greene’s All-State attacking midfielder Blair Shelton, who took four shots on goal. Only Cicero took as many shots on goal for the Buffaloes. Joshi Haase and Jonas Wick both shot twice on goal.
“The boys know Blair is talented and can shoot from anywhere. He’s done it to us in the past,” Braithwaite said. “What I’ve done in the past, and I learned it from Coach (Anna) Ricker, is if you’ve got a defensive player who knows how to play basketball, they work really well at man marking somebody, staying on them … it tends to work in our favor.”
West Greene doesn’t have to wait long for another shot at the Black Knights.
UP NEXT
The teams play again at West Greene’s Jim Sauceman Field on Tuesday.