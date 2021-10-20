BAILEYTON — Don’t look now, but Brasen Murvin might reach a milestone soon.
Another rushing effort like last week and Chuckey-Doak’s sophomore running back will surely crack 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
With last week’s 220-yard, three-touchdown effort at Claiborne, Murvin has 874 yards and nine scores this year. Thursday night offers his first chance to gain those 126 yards, as the Black Knights (4-4) travel to Baileyton for their final non-conference tilt.
North Greene (3-5), meanwhile, has had two weeks to improve since a shutout loss at South Greene — the state’s 10th-ranked 2A team. The Huskies allowed 146 yards rushing that night but also 225 yards passing.
Damian Burns and Zach Atnip led North Greene in stops that night, while Tyler Sanches and Nicholas Mitchell have been the Huskies’ top tacklers this season.
Of course, they’ll face a Chuckey-Doak offense which will run more than South Greene did.
Junior quarterback Cadin Tullock got his second rushing touchdown against Claiborne while throwing for two more scores. He’s thrown for 714 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
Seniors Connor Lamons and Hayden Anderson as well as sophomore Isaiah Treadway have been his top targets. Lamons leads the team in catches (14) and receiving yards (307). Treadway has seven receptions for 112, and Anderson has 85 yards on five grabs.
Speaking of improvement, North Greene’s offense looks to regain itself after finishing with minus-9 yards at South Greene.
Sanches, the focal point of the Huskies’ backfield, has 657 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Yeshua Vaught, who missed the South Greene game, and Atnip have helped Sanches carry the load recently. Vaught has 267 yards, just ahead of Atnip’s 263.
Ben Atnip leads North Greene in receiving yards with 69, while Grayson Collins has a team-high six catches for 53. Both players have caught TD passes from quarterback Tanner Sexton, who’s thrown for 189 yards and five scores against two picks.
They’ll be facing a Black Knight defense that forced five turnovers against Claiborne.
Junior linebacker Rio Little has 53 stops with six tackles for loss and two sacks, all team highs. Josh Guy and Isaiah Treadway both have three TFL with a combined 70 tackles, Lamons has 34 tackles and Colton Smith has 32.
The rivalry’s 47th edition kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from The Tundra.