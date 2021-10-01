AFTON — No injury could bring down Brasen Murvin. Even the state’s sixth-ranked 3A team had a hard time.
With his effort, and second effort, Chuckey-Doak nearly pulled a fourth-quarter miracle. But two big plays in the first half eventually proved enough, as Unicoi County held on for a 20-12 win at The Black Hole on Friday.
Murvin averaged 4.1 yards per carry, finishing with 90 yards on 22 attempts to lead the Black Knights (2-4, 1-1 Region 1-3A). He didn’t need big gains to make a big difference on Chuckey-Doak’s first scoring drive, which covered 74 yards in 11 plays.
After Cadin Tullock completed two passes for 22 yards to Connor Lamons, Murvin finished the drive — taking the direct snap and powering his way in for a 2-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter.
And after the Blue Devils (7-0, 2-0) misplayed the ensuing kickoff, Murvin got another chance after Chuckey-Doak fell on the ball. Murvin once more took the direct snap, scoring from the 1 on fourth-and-goal with 10:14 remaining.
“We kept him out of practice all week, so today was his first full contact,” C-D coach Matt Ripley said. “I thought he was real tough, especially to be a sophomore, thought he did a really good job there. Hopefully when we can get him full speed, things will start to go for him.”
Tullock finished 8-of-19 passing for 73 yards, with Hayden Anderson catching two passes for 37. Tullock hit Anderson for 16 yards to move Chuckey-Doak near the red zone late.
Colton Smith’s 2-yard gain on fourth down moved the sticks again, but Unicoi County forced an incompletion on the Black Knights’ final fourth down attempt with 44 seconds to play.
“Strong finish, but we’ve got to play like that four straight quarters,” Ripley said. ”I thought Coach (Kyle) Donahue had a great defensive game plan. They kept us in the game to allow an attempt at a comeback right there.”
Other than two big plays, Chuckey-Doak held the Blue Devils in check most of the first half. Nehemiah Edwards went 50 yards to score on a one-play drive late in the first quarter.
Facing third-and-18 just before halftime, and missing starting quarterback Bryson Peterson after his helmet came off, Unicoi County struck again. Ty Engle launched a 32-yard fade to Ty Johnson for another score with 53 seconds on the clock for a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils’ only scoring drive of the second half covered 83 yards in 10 plays and included Caleb Pelaez’s 29-yard run on a reverse. Edwards scored from 13 yards for a 20-0 lead.
Ripley had high praise for Rio Little, who had 12 total tackles including his fourth-down sack to give C-D one last possession. Smith had nine stops and matched Dillon Shelton with one tackle for loss. Isaiah Treadway had 29 yards on two catches, including a fourth-down conversion in the first half, while Lamons caught four passes for 25.
Edwards ran 20 times for 153 yards to lead the Blue Devils.
UP NEXT
The Black Knights welcome Cumberland Gap to The Black Hole on Friday, Oct. 8, for senior night.
C-D 0-0-0-12 — 12
UC 7-6-7-0 — 20
First Quarter
UC — Nehemiah Edwards 50-run (Jose Lopez kick)
Second Quarter
UC — Ty Johnson 32-pass from Ty Engle (kick failed)
Third Quarter
UC — Edwards 13-run (Lopez kick)
Fourth Quarter
C-D — Brasen Murvin 2-run (run failed)
C-D — Murvin 1-run (run failed)
First Downs: UC 11, C-D 13
Rushes-Yards: UC 28-192, C-D 41-117
Passing: UC 61, C-D 73
Comp-Att-Int: UC 7-12-0, C-D 8-19-0
Total Offense: UC 253, C-D 190
Punts-Avg.: UC 4-42.3, C-D 6-34.5
Fumbles-Lost: UC 0-0, C-D 3-1
Penalties-Yards: UC 7-45, C-D 3-40